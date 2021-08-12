Former WWE Superstars booked for big matches on AEW programming

The Mexican superstar's second match for the promotion has now been announced for the All Out pay-per-view scheduled in Chicago, Illinois, next month.

After being challenged on Dynamite, Andrade (with his manager Chavo Guerrero Jr.) agreed to compete against Pac (fka Neville in WWE) for a singles contest at AEW’s next PPV.

The challenge was issued as Andrade and Chavo have consistently tried to convince Death Triangle members Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix to turn on Pac and rather make an ally with him.

Both Pac and Andrade previously worked in WWE, but this upcoming match at All Out will serve as their first-ever one-on-one bout. While this will be the third consecutive PPV appearance for Pac, for Andrade, this will be his second high-profile match-up against a fellow AEW roster member.

It should be noted that he is also scheduled to challenge AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (for Omega’s AAA Mega Championship) at AAA TripleMania XXIX this Saturday evening.

The time for veteran Paul Wight’s (fka Big Show in WWE) AEW in-ring debut is inching closer. The seven-footer saved AEW Dark: Elevation partner Tony Schiavone and his son Chris from a beatdown by QT Marshall and The Factory during this week’s Dynamite.

Wight would share a staredown with The Factory before planting Solo with a massive Chokeslam. He then had another stare-down with Marshall. The Wight-Marshall match is yet to be announced but it's surely been teased.

Old School WCW Legend Sting has been announced to have his first-ever match on AEW Dynamite, next week. The Icon will team up with Darby Allin to take on 2.0 (fka Ever-Rise in WWE on 205 Live and NXT) in a Texas Tornado tag team match.

This will be Sting’s 3rd overall match for the All Elite Wrestling promotion while his first two match lineups were:

– Sting & Darby Allin defeated Brian Cage & Ricky Starks in a Street Fight at AEW Revolution 2021

– Sting & Darby Allin defeated Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky at AEW Double Or Nothing 2021

Check out the card for next week’s AEW Dynamite:

– Sting & Darby Allin vs. 2.0 in a Texas Tornado Tag Team Match

– The Young Bucks (c) vs. Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasauras) for the AEW World Tag Team Championship

– Sammy Guevara vs. Shawn Spears (fka Tye Dillinger in WWE)

– Sammy Guevara will deliver a major announcement

In more news, All Elite Wrestling will debut a new TV show, AEW Rampage, this Friday at 10 PM EST on TNT (Following WWE’s SmackDown conclusion at 10 PM EST on FOX). Another former WWE Legend Christian (now going by the name of Christian Cage) will face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega for the Impact Wrestling World Championship on this episode.

Eurosport to broadcast WWE rival All Elite Wrestling (AEW) shows in India

Overall, 3 Title matches have been announced so far for the inaugural episode of Rampage:

– AEW World Champion Kenny Omega (c) vs. Christian Cage for the Impact World Championship

– Miro (c) vs. Fuego Del Sol for the TNT Championship (If Fuego wins, he will get an AEW Contract)

– Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (c) vs. Red Velvet for the AEW Women’s World Championship (the promoted main event for the August 13 episode)

The announce table also will feature former WWE superstars as Taz, Chris Jericho and Mark Henry will join the commentary team along with Excalibur.