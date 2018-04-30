Former WWE Women’s Champion undergoes enhancement surgery

For example, the career of Nikki Bella flew after going under the knives. Recently, the most prime name of the WWE Raw women's division has done the same to her body. Alexa Bliss is the name under speculation who has reportedly undergone a surgery to enhance her beauty.

As per the reports of wrestlingINC.com, The Goddess of the WWE has done a breast enhancement surgery which is the most common for the female wrestlers. The potential time of the operation is the post-Wrestlemania span. This might be also the same reason Alexa Bliss missed the in-ring action.

According to the source, the four-time WWE women's champion was sidelined due to this surgery. For almost the entire month of April, hence she was not seen competing. All the house shows were conducted without Little Miss Bliss. Her first appearance after this happened on April 23rd episode of WWE Raw.

It was a tag team match featuring 10 women superstars from the division where she had to spend the least amount of time. It is clear that she was being protected from intense competition. Check out the updates from the source, here,

“We now know why Alexa Bliss has not wrestled a full match since the post-WrestleMania 34 RAW. It was noted by Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio that Bliss recently underwent breast augmentation surgery, confirming recent speculation that heated up when Bliss missed the recent WWE tour of South Africa. She's participated in commentary and backstage segments on RAW since the New Orleans show but she has not wrestled.”

Poolside with Frankie 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Wvx1dJfwzy — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) April 24, 2018

Going by the social media updates from Alexa Bliss, it's confirmed that an enhancement was made to her body. Hopefully, this will do even more wonder to her career. More on this treatment can be known if she continues to be a part of Total Divas in the next season.

For now, the five-feet of fury will return to a solo match at the Backlash PPV as she is still owed a championship rematch which will take place at the upcoming dual branded PPV event against the current title-holder, Nia Jax.