Full list of things that WWE banned for Wrestlemania 34

So, multiple things like vulgar words and wild activities have already been trimmed down from WWE programming. Plus, the audience needs to be under control. Nowadays, they have become much more vulnerable at times and gets exhausted with a single boring segment. Hence, creating chaos have become a regular thing.

The non-televised Live Events are not that much of a headache in this case. But, the weekly shows face problems on a regular basis, for this. Especially, when it comes to Wrestlemania, precautions are a must. Quite evidently, WWE had released the list of items which will not be allowed for the fans during Wrestlemania week.

Recently, the fans who have booked tickets for Wrestlemania received a letter from the company. A list of items was written on it which are strictly banned from the biggest event of the year on April 8th. Some of the fans might not like it but this will actually benefit the show.

Check out the full list of things disclosed by the 434 Facebook Page:

Pets (other than service dogs)

Backpacks

Banners (large)

Beach balls

Bottles

Cans

Containers of any kind

Smuggling items

Fireworks

Glass

Helium Balloons

Large bags

Laser pointers

Gravel

Noise Makers

Food and drink from outside venue

Missiles

WSP

Stickers

Sticks

Tablets / Ipads

Marketing items

Video / audio recording equipment (including go-pros)

Weapons

This is to be noted that the prohibitions will be intact for the entire Wrestlemania week. It means that the WWE Raw and Smackdown Live events will be bound by this, as well. The post-Wrestlemania environment always remains a rowdy one. Fans all over the world gather to have fun on the show and sometimes go out of control.

The beach balls are used the most to distract the superstars in between matches. The performers feel disrespected since the attention remains elsewhere. Previously, the post-Summerslam Raw witnessed a wild crowd who went literally mad with a beach ball during a tag team match. Cesaro declared frustrations over it, later. Hopefully, banning the above-mentioned items will stop unprecedented events.