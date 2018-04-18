Full list of superstars traded to WWE Smackdown from Raw and NXT

The first shift of the night was witnessed in the form of the US Champion, Jeff Hardy. He could be a huge inclusion in the main event scene on Smackdown Live. Furthermore, the prestigious title has found a trusted shoulder.

Another name for the main event scene was Samoa Joe. After returning to WWE Raw on the post-Wrestlemania episode of Raw, he will now start some fresh feuds on Smackdown brand. Quite surprisingly, Big Cass returned to the blue brand after he recovered from a devastating knee injury. He was been pit against none other than Daniel Bryan to rejuvenate his career.

Apart from these mainstay shifts, some big acquisitions happened from the NXT roster, as well. The foremost name to be mentioned is the former NXT Champion, Cien Andrade Almas alongside his partner, Zelina Vega. This man would be a great help to keep the mid-card scene fresh.

A dominant faction was brought into the scene as well, in the form of SAnitY from NXT. They were a dominant tag team on the developmental territory of the WWE. So, now they will look forward to make their presence felt on the main roster.

The Miz was already sent to the Smackdown Live brand by the Raw general manager, Kurt Angle. But, he denied to show up on this week’s edition. His former Mixed Match Challenge partner, Asuka turned out to be the biggest trade of the night, perhaps.

Also, the tag team division included The Bar and The Club (Gallows & Anderson) which are set to create some interesting rivalries.

