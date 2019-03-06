Full Match Card set for WWE Fastlane 2019 PPV after Smackdown

As announced by WWE.com, the legendary Mexican Rey Mysterio will go one-on-one against his fellow countryman Andrade in the kick off show of this weekend's pay-per-view.

The Mexican duo have already battled against each other for a while now on Smackdown Live. Most of the time, Andrade stood tall with the help of distractions from Zelina Vega. But this time around, Vega won’t be allowed to stay at ringside. Here’s the confirmation from WWE.com,

“This Sunday, there won’t be anyone else in the ring to distract them. Will Mysterio illustrate why he is one of the greatest, or will Andrade fulfill his promise to end the legend of The Master of the 619? Find out during the WWE Fastlane Kickoff, streaming live this Sunday at 6 ET/3 PT on WWE Network, WWE.com, the WWE App, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter!”

The kick-off show airs one hour before the Fastlane pay-per-view streams on the WWE Network. Adding this dream match to such a slot will force the WWE fans to tune in even before the main show starts. Also, the addition of this match on Sunday’s event is a signal that these two won’t compete at Wrestlemania 35 against each other. We wonder what could await them next on Smackdown.

The other confirmed match for Fastlane will be contested for the WWE Raw tag team championships. The Revival will defend their belts in a triple threat match against Bobby Roode-Chad Gable and Aleister Black and Ricochet. The NXT duo is undefeated ever since they moved to the main roster. They received the good news of a PPV title opportunity during last night’s episode of Smackdown.

They earlier squared off against The Revival during this week’s Monday Night Raw. Roode and Gable interfered to disqualify the match. So, the McMahons have arranged an alternate opportunity for Black and Ricochet to pick up the tag team titles of the flagship brand.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano were the original names from NXT to compete in this tag team title bout. But Ciampa is reportedly out with an injury and is in no condition to compete. He may not return until the Wrestlemania week. Hence, Ricochet and Black were announced as the replacements.

Check out the full match card for Fastlane 2019,

Kick-off show Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade

WWE Championship Match: Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match: Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

Triple Threat Match for the RAW Tag Team Championships: Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Revival (c)

WWE Women's Tag Team Championships Match: Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

Smackdown Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)

Singles Match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

(If Lynch wins, she'll be added to the WrestleMania 35 match with Flair and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey making it a Triple Threat. Lynch is "done" if she loses.)

Six-man Tag Team Match: The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley