Future update on released WWE stars Sin Cara, Luke Harper and The Ascension

RAW Superstar Sin Cara (real name, Jorge Arias, who also performed under the ring name of Hunico before donning the mysterious Sin Cara persona) was the first one to be released. WWE has granted his release as he requested for the same last month. The Mexican superstar seemed happy with this news as he reflected on his social media account,

"As of today, I have been granted my release from WWE," Sin Cara wrote. "Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure."

As of today I have been granted my release from WWE.

Thank you WWE Universe it has been an amazing adventure. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/JLUJoJPBmR — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) December 8, 2019

The high-flying athlete reportedly had three years left in his contract, but WWE has been thinking of releasing him for quite sometime as he is injury-prone and was no longer capable of going through the rigorous schedule of the WWE. Cara recently returned to Raw from a reconstructive knee surgery to put over Andrade before his release request surfaced on the internet.

Sin Cara is close to fellow countryman and former WWE Champion, Alberto Del Rio which indicates that he could be interested in working with the Combate Americas MMA promotion, as per wrestlingINC.com. WWE has reportedly agreed to release only those talents who won't be headed to All Elite Wrestling and Cara appeared to be one of them.

Luke Harper also fell in that category as his WWE career, filled with frustration, finally came to an end. In a joined statement for Sin Cara, the promotion revealed that the former Intercontinental and Tag Team Champion is no longer a WWE superstar.

Harper initially requested his release back in April and openly posted this on his Twitter account. The promotion, however, had extended Harper's contract to early 2020 due to a wrist injury. He was brought back to TV for September and October but soon got taken off.

View this post on Instagram Villain Enterprises ?! #villain ☔️ A post shared by MartyScurll (@martyscurll) on Dec 8, 2019 at 3:07pm PST

As of now, Harper filed a trademark to get back his indie ring name, Brodie Lee. He could be heading into the Ring of Honor promotion as Villain Enterprises leader Marty Scurll has teased interest in recruiting him into his faction. Marty shared a photo of himself posing with Harper and accompanied it with a caption: “Villain Enterprises ?! #villain ??”

The Ascension's Viktor and Konnor have also been released by the WWE, as they turned out to be the final duo in the string of exits taking place at this time. Although these two had initial success in NXT, they were never utilized in a significant way on the main roster and their departure was only a matter of time.

WWE has come to terms on the releases of Jonathan Huber (Luke Harper), Sin Cara and Ryan Parmeter (Konnor) and Eric Thompson (Viktor) of The Ascension.https://t.co/XzXMrhl3Qj — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2019

Konnor started in the development territory of Deep South Wrestling in 2005 and then continued in Florida Championship Wrestling, only to leave in 2007. He returned in 2010 to begin an association with Viktor in FCW which was later converted into NXT. However, there is no update on whether these two will continue performing as a tag team around the indie scene.