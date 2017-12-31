Goldberg favorite to be WWE Hall of Fame headliner in 2018

Bengaluru, December 31: It was earlier reported that Batista was considered as the headliner of next year's Hall of Fame ceremony. Numerous sources reported that as Wrestlemania week will be hosted at New Orleans, The Animal's favorite spot, wher he also had his last main event in 2014 in this city.

But, recent reports from Dirty Sheets suggest something very different, it is revealed by them that the former WWE Champion is not considered to be a part of the prestigious show that honors the veteran names around the pro-wrestling circuit. Later, cagesideseats.com also hinted the same, as well.

According to Dirty Sheets, the company has initially selected 30 names to induct into the next edition of Hall of Fame and Batista does not feature in it. The main reason is that he is not under contract with the WWE, next year. So, there's no point in considering his name since he already has a bittersweet relationship with the officials.

As per the replacement names, Goldberg, Daniel Bryan, and The Undertaker are the front-runners to become the first ballad Hall of Famer in 2018. There are some doubts with The Deadman since we are still not sure whether he is fully retired or not. Check out updates from the source,

"Bryan was the clear front-runner with it being New Orleans, but with him being unlikely to stay (with WWE) after 2018 and with Goldberg's induction being postponed last year, Goldberg has to be the favorite.

They've already shot loads of content with him, including a Network doccie (documentary). So as he's already agreed and they don't really want to be spending extra money right now, it's highly likely it'll be him. However, you definitely can't rule out Taker, with his obvious links to New Orleans (where the streak ended)."

So, Goldberg is the favorite one to get inducted into the most prestigious club present in the sports entertainment, today. He was originally supposed to get into the Hall of Fame club, this year. But he ended up having an in-ring stint against Brock Lesnar.

Goldberg left the WWE after losing the Universal Championship against Lesnar at Wrestlemania 33. He later revealed that he departed on very good terms with the officials that kept the chances alive for another return.

Considering his age, that might not happen but he will get the opportunity to share the same spot with the legendary names in the Hall of Fame club, sooner.