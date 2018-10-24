Good news on The Undertaker’s health hinting WWE career extension

But when you perform at such a big stage for so long, one's body certainly takes the toll leading to injuries. The Undertaker is also a human being like us made of flesh, bones and blood. So recent reports speculated that some of his old injuries from his career has bothered him for quite sometimes and might even force him to retire.

At WWE Super-Show-Down, we saw him back in the main event spotlight. But it was mostly Triple H who carried him throughout the match to keep the pace even. Age has affected the reflex of once the best striker in the WWE. However, the good news is that The Phenome is working on his body issues and received a positive outcome.

NeuFit noted on Instagram that their General Manager, Rich Dougherty is working with Undertaker aka Mark Calaway. Taker was dealing with knee issues and seeked help from Douherty. The results they saw were positive as they spotted tremendous improvements in recent times. Undertaker has gone through electrical stimulation therapy to get back strength in his knees. Here are updates from the source's social media post,

"Our general manager, Rich Dougherty has worked with him for several months, once a week, to help him get out of pain, especially around the knees. Let us just say that this man DOES NOT usually allow pics of any kind but he is so thrilled with his results that he happily posed for us. And YES, this is his happy face, Y'all!"

For the past couple of years, a hip injury gave Undertaker much trouble. He later took care of it after undergoing a surgery following Wrestlemania 33. In his prime, The Undertaker used to be a giant billed at 6’9'' height and weighing 330 lbs. When you have such a physique, you have to go through a lot of issues with the body. The Deadman is no different when viewed from this perspective.

Training with such an expert proves that the Undertaker is willing to extend his career as much as possible. So the rumour that he will retire after Wrestlemania 35 may not be true after seeing this latest reportl. Also, the absence of Roman Reigns from WWE will put the company in need of Taker's service more than earlier assumption. So the trusted warrior has to be ready for the upcoming scenario.