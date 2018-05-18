Have WWE found their new glam-doll in Mandy Rose?

As a result, the duo thought they may have elevated their status on the roster. But, as per the statements of Paige, the strong faction disbanded. The anti-Diva has now become the authority figure of the company. This has turned her into a face. She will no longer be accompanying her former partners in their heelish antics.

But, this might not stop one of them from getting success in the near future. Apparently, WWE officials are thrilled with Mandy Rose's upturn as they feel she will be the next true Diva on the roster. This glamorous lady can be the next star attraction if built well. The creative team is aware of that and are making progress in making her a top star.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggested the same, recently. In his recent reports, he confirmed that Mandy Rose is all set to get a huge push, going forward. The recent changes in her appearance give hints of big planning around her.

Check out the updates from the source,

“Obviously they have big plans for Mandy Rose. They gave her a nice new ring entrance, they think she’s a star. I think she’s a star too. Maybe it’s early, maybe it’s not but she’s got a good look. So there you go, they see something in her.”

On last week's episode of Smackdown Live, Mandy Rose was able to defeat Becky Lynch. It was the biggest win so far in her career. Most importantly, it came in a clean way without any interference from Sonya Deville. So, it is clear that WWE used the former Smackdown women's champion to highlight the former Absolution member.

Despite the presence of athletic women on the roster, there's no denying that WWE Universe loves to see gorgeous Divas. Earlier, names like Nikki Bella or Eva Marie played these roles, perfectly. Now that they both are not on the roster, it is time to make up for their absence with the Golden Goddess.