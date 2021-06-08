Hell in a Cell 2021: WWE Title Match changed; New match set

RAW featured a contract signing segment where Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley put their signatures on the dotted lines to make their PPV match, official. McIntyre was the one who informed that this match will take place inside the Hell In a Cell structure.

Lashley then added his own stipulation that offered - McIntyre will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is the champion if he loses the Hell In A Cell Match. The challenger agreed to this rule before cutting the signing table into two halves, using his sword.

It should be noted that McIntyre challenged Lashley in a singles contest for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 37 to digest a submission loss. Last month at WrestleMania Backlash, McIntyre again failed as he lost to Lashley in a Triple Threat also featuring Braun Strowman.This time, though, Lashley pinned Strowman which is the reason McIntyre kept on pushing for another title match opportunity at Hell In A Cell and earned it after defeating Kofi Kingston in a Number-one Contender’s match, last week.

In more news for Hell In A Cell 2021, The Viking Raiders - Erik and Ivar are the new number one contenders for the RAW Tag Team Championships. So they should challenge the Champions - AJ Styles and Omos at the PPV event, although it's yet to be confirmed.





This week’s RAW opened up with a Tag Team Battle Royal to determine the next challengers for Omos and Styles. Riddle had been eliminated earlier but he returned to the ring to distract Kofi Kingston as Orton eliminated him.



Erik and Ivar then appeared from behind and eliminated Randy Orton to pick up the win. As noted, it wasn't officially declared when and where The Vikings will get their title shot.

The other teams in the Battle Royal were The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods), The Miz and John Morrison (Morrison competed all by himself as Miz is injured since WrestleMania Backlash), The Lucha House Party (Lince Dorado competed, solo due to Gran Metalik being injured), T-BAR and MACE, and RK-Bro (Riddle, Orton).

WWE Hell In a Cell 2021 pay-per-view will take place on June 20 from the WWE ThunderDome at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida. The current match card for the event goes as follows,

Hell In a Cell Match for the WWE Championship



Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley (c)



(If McIntyre loses, he will no longer be able to challenge for the WWE Title as long as Lashley is champion)



RAW Women’s Title Match



Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)



SmackDown Women’s Title Match



Bayley vs. Bianca Belair (c)



RAW Tag Team Titles Match



The Viking Raiders vs. AJ Styles and Omos (c)



(Not confirmed for Hell In A Cell, as of this writing)