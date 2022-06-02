Hell in a Cell 2022: Potential spoiler on former WWE Champion’s return

Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt is the concerned name who has recently been teasing a return to his previous workplace. The ex WWE Superstar, real-name Windham Rotunda changed his name on Twitter to “Wyatt 6”.

Now, “Bray Wyatt” is a name that WWE owns the copyright of and hence it started floating the rumours of his potential return to the company. Also, he added 6 to his Twitter name, and from the date of the change, Hell In A Cell 2022 premium live event was 6 days away.

The Eater of the World gimmick-holder in the WWE subsequently altered his profile picture on Twitter, a photo of a moth upside down, with The Fiend’s face in the middle. The Fiend character is also something that is patented by the WWE.

Wyatt also tweeted that he’s ready to make a comeback with the following statement.

“I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got sh*t to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now.”

A series of other tweets followed implying his release from the WWE, last summer, a period that’s been described as 'horrible suffering.’ His Twitter bio reads “Begin again kid, it’s what you do” that should be another cryptic hint of a return to his home in WWE.

Debuting in the year 2013, Bray Wyatt alongside Luke Harper, Eric Rowan, and Braun Strowman founded the Wyatt Family faction. After the initial burial of the Wyatt leader character, his persona was rebranded as The Fiend.

This new demonic gimmick made him one of the hottest superstars of the modern era and WWE also moved a ton of merchandise. But the former WWE Champion and Universal Champion was suddenly released from his contract in July 2021 which appeared to be a huge shocker for the fans.

Wrestlemania 37 in Orlando, Florida was the last time that The Fiend Bray Wyatt appeared and competed on TV. On that night, he lost to Randy Orton, and that marked the end of his WWE career. Now, we will have to wait until Hell in a Cell to see whether these cryptic tweets have anything to do with his anticipated return to WWE.