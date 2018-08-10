Highlights from first round of WWE Mae Young Classic II

With the women empowerment in progress, WWE hired two women announcers for the very first time. Michael Cole was the mainstay name on the announce table while WWE Hall Of Famer Beth Phoenix joined him. Another regular face, Renee Young has also joined for the entire season.

She will be available for the entire season as per the current updates. She will also be preset on WWE Raw the very next day. Renee Young has reportedly done a good job on the first set of Mae Young Classic. Hence. she was recalled for the event which took place at the Full Sail University in Orlando, Florida. Four episodes were taped with many names as guests.

Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Tye Dillinger, Samoa Joe, Natalya, Liv Morgan, Sarah Logan, Tyler Breeze, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, Dana Brooke attended the show from the main roster. Akira Tozawa, Lio Rush, WWE Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander and his daughter were present from 205 Live. They seemed excited to see the debut of Cedric's wife, Aerial Monroe.

There were multiple names from the NXT division as well at the venue. North American Champion Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O'Reilly and Roderick Strong, Kassius Ohno, Johhny Gargano, Candice LeRae were there to watch the tournament. Meanwhile, WWE Performance Center Coach Robbie Brookside's daughter Xia Brookside also debuted at Mae Young Classic.

Here is the highlights of Classic Mae Young II,

Episode 1:



Tegan Nox defeated Zatara with a Shining Wizard.

MJ Jenkins lost to Rhea Ripley courtesy of a sit-out pump handle slam.

Vanessa Kraven lost to Lacey Lane through a roll-up

Meiko Satomura defeated Killer Kelly with a Death Valley Bomb.

Episode 2:

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Priscilla Kelly with a Fujiwara Arm-bar.

Aerial Monroe lost to Zeuxis courtesy of a Spanish Fly.

Kacy Catanzaro defeated Reina Gonzalez with a roll-up

Ashley Rayne lost to Mercedes Martinez through a Fisherman's Suplex.

Episode 3:

Kaitlyn defeated Kavita Devi with a devastating Spear.

Jinny lost to Toni Storm through a Tiger Bomb.

Karen Q lost to Xia Li courtesy of a Corkscrew Kick.

Mia Yim defeated Allysin Kay with an Eat Defeat off the second rope.

Episode 4:



Rachel Evers lost to Hiroyo Matsumoto through a powerbomb following a side suplex.

Taynara Conti defeated Jessie Elaban with a Spinning Side Slam.

Nicole Matthews defeated Isla Dawn via submission.

Io Shirai defeated Xia Brookside with a top rope moonsault.

An exclusive preview will be available on August 29th for Mae Young Classic II. It will be aired as the bracketology of the show narrated by Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix. We will get to see all the 32 competitors and their origin on this exclusive inside look of the show.

Speaking of the origin leads us to our Indian representative Kavita Devi in this tournament. She took part in the series for two straight years in a row. Unfortunately, she could not advance to the second round. This time she was up against a former Divas Champion who cut her into two halves with a Spear! This match alongside others will be available on WWE Network from the first week of September.