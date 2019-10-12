Highlights from WWE Draft Night 1, Huge Crown Jewel matches announced

Bengaluru, Oct 12: The first night of WWE Draft went by from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on SmackDown making a huge impact on the roster. Starting from the very beginning of the show, the FOX and USA Network officials were monitoring the situation from a 'War Room’ to pick the draftees they’d like to have.
For every three picks that Monday Night Raw received, SmackDown received two picks. (As Raw is a three-hour show in compared to the two-hour run of SmackDown)
Becky Lynch made history becoming the first overall draft pick by the Raw brand joining the likes of The Rock, Seth Rollins who had the honour to kick-off a draft. Lynch also set a record to be the only woman to be the first draft pick in the company’s history. The red brand also secured The OCs and Drew McIntyre on their side whereas SmackDown received Roman Reigns and The Fiend Bray Wyatt to their side in the first lot.
Both #RAW and #SmackDown have made their very FIRST picks in this #WWEDraft:
🔵 @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/8f8YlpBs7B— WWE (@WWE) October 12, 2019
Three more rounds followed on the show where twenty superstars found their respective brands. Here’s the complete list of draftees from the night I,
Round 1
Raw: Becky Lynch
SmackDown: Roman Reigns
Raw: The O.C.
SmackDown: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt
Raw: Drew McIntyre
Round 2
Raw: Randy Orton
SmackDown: Sasha Banks
Raw: Ricochet
SmackDown: Braun Strowman
Raw: Bobby Lashley
Round 3
Raw: Alexa Bliss
SmackDown: Lacey Evans
Raw: Kevin Owens
SmackDown: The Revival
Raw: Natalya
Round 4
Raw: The Viking Raiders
SmackDown: Lucha House Party
Raw: Nikki Cross
SmackDown: Heavy Machinery
Raw: The Street Profits
#WWEChampion @BrockLesnar and @cainmma come face-to-face ahead of their match on Oct. 31 at #WWECrownJewel! pic.twitter.com/PAmfKXAOlg— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2019
Apart from the Draft results, two big matches were confirmed before SmackDown went on air. A press conference was hosted before the show where WWE EVP of talent relations, Triple H was in-charge to let us knew about these.
The next WWE Championship match Brock Lesnar’s first title defence was made official against former UFC Heavyweight Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel PPV event set to take place on October 31st. The event streaming live on the WWE Network goes down at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Things got intense when @BraunStrowman and @Tyson_Fury shared the stage after their match at #WWECrownJewel was made official! pic.twitter.com/BkvKZZnXaZ— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2019
Another huge match set for the Halloween night will be Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury. The latter name will finally 'get these hands’ following their recent altercations over on SmackDown premiere night on FOX and the next episode of Raw. The Monster among Men going up against The Gypsy King is certainly going to be a huge billing for the next Saudi Arabia show.