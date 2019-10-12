Highlights from WWE Draft Night 1, Huge Crown Jewel matches announced

For every three picks that Monday Night Raw received, SmackDown received two picks. (As Raw is a three-hour show in compared to the two-hour run of SmackDown)

Becky Lynch made history becoming the first overall draft pick by the Raw brand joining the likes of The Rock, Seth Rollins who had the honour to kick-off a draft. Lynch also set a record to be the only woman to be the first draft pick in the company’s history. The red brand also secured The OCs and Drew McIntyre on their side whereas SmackDown received Roman Reigns and The Fiend Bray Wyatt to their side in the first lot.

Three more rounds followed on the show where twenty superstars found their respective brands. Here’s the complete list of draftees from the night I,

Round 1

Raw: Becky Lynch

SmackDown: Roman Reigns

Raw: The O.C.

SmackDown: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt

Raw: Drew McIntyre

Round 2

Raw: Randy Orton

SmackDown: Sasha Banks

Raw: Ricochet

SmackDown: Braun Strowman

Raw: Bobby Lashley

Round 3

Raw: Alexa Bliss

SmackDown: Lacey Evans

Raw: Kevin Owens

SmackDown: The Revival

Raw: Natalya

Round 4

Raw: The Viking Raiders

SmackDown: Lucha House Party

Raw: Nikki Cross

SmackDown: Heavy Machinery

Raw: The Street Profits

Apart from the Draft results, two big matches were confirmed before SmackDown went on air. A press conference was hosted before the show where WWE EVP of talent relations, Triple H was in-charge to let us knew about these.

The next WWE Championship match Brock Lesnar’s first title defence was made official against former UFC Heavyweight Cain Velasquez at Crown Jewel PPV event set to take place on October 31st. The event streaming live on the WWE Network goes down at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Things got intense when @BraunStrowman and @Tyson_Fury shared the stage after their match at #WWECrownJewel was made official! pic.twitter.com/BkvKZZnXaZ — WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2019

Another huge match set for the Halloween night will be Braun Strowman vs. Tyson Fury. The latter name will finally 'get these hands’ following their recent altercations over on SmackDown premiere night on FOX and the next episode of Raw. The Monster among Men going up against The Gypsy King is certainly going to be a huge billing for the next Saudi Arabia show.