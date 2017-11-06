Hints of the upcoming rivalries on WWE Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, November 6: Smackdown Live has been a victim of poor storylines for the past few weeks. Also, the absence of big names from the show has added to the damaged on this show.

This is the reason why the show witnessed a poor crowd turnout for a while now. In addition, the brand-exclusive Hell in a Cell PPV also fell short of the expectations this year.

So, the creative team might be desperate to boost the ratings in the future and to do that they have started sending emails to the subscribers of the WWE Network with an hint of the upcoming rivalries. This might be an effort to keep the fans involved in the present scenario. These emails may have also been sent to know the fans’ opinions about the feuds in store.

If this is any indication at all, it implies that the WWE Championship scenario will revolve around Jinder Mahal and AJ Styles for the rest of the year. We have already witnessed a couple of confrontations between these two on the show including matches between Sunil-Samir Singh and AJ.

This is set to continue on Smackdown for the next few weeks as Dave Meltzer already predicted that The Phenomenal One will be the next contender for the WWE title. The full-fledged feud between the pair is set to pick up once the Survivor Series PPV is done.

Kevin Owens, the topmost heel in the WWE right now is believed to start a rivalry against none other than the 13-time world champion, Randy Orton on the show. Prior to this, these two have never been involved in a rivalry and hence this should be an interesting one.

Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to start a rivalry against the recently heel-turned, Sami Zayn. Zayn is busy forming an alliance with Owens on Smackdown ever since becoming a villain to establish his status. So, this feud against The Artist will be his first-solo feud as a transitioned character.

Also, Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler are in for a long lasting rivalry. Initially, this was supposed to be done with a one-off match at Hell in a Cell. But, this is set to go on until Survivor Series PPV and beyond this fall.