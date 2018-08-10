Historic announcement for WWE Raw on women empowerment

Next week's episode of WWE Raw will showcase another historic moment regarding the women's Evolution. For the first time ever, a female commentator will join the announce table. The significance of this appearance is huge as it is not a guest role, but will call things for three years of the show.

Confirmations from WWE.com stated that Renee Young will join the announce table on WWE Raw. This would be for the first time ever that a woman announcer will call the incidents on the flagship show of the WWE. Corey Graves and Michael Cole will be the mainstay names for this special edition from Greensboro, North Carolina.

Check out the official statements from WWE's website,

"Renee Young will be stepping in for Jonathan Coachman on the Raw announce team as a guest commentator this Monday night, ESPN.com reports. Don't miss Renee Young's historic Raw announce team debut live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network."

The Coach will not be present on WWE Raw as he will be busy fulfilling another obligation. This is contradictory to his own comments that claimed that he will be doing commentary for the rest of the episodes in 2018. But this gives a chance to create history on the show which perhaps opens a new career opportunity to all the women out there.

Renee Young has been an integral part of WWE from the past several years. Her work ethics have impressed all the fans and authorities. There might be a time in future where we will be forced to call her as the all-time great WWE host. So the officials are rewarding her by giving the spot on the announce table.

Renee Young is also set to lend her voice in the Mae Young Classic II. The episodes will air from September 5th onwards on the WWE Network. She will be present throughout this season and it might also drag her to the announce table at the all-women Evolution PPV.

Meanwhile, next episode of WWE Raw will be the go-home edition for Summerslam. We expect major names like Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey to be present on the show. Plus, the WWE Raw tag team championships will be on the line.