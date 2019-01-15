Historic women’s tag team title match confirmed at WWE Elimination Chamber

We will rather receive the dream bout between Finn Balor vs. Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble over the title. A new Intercontinental Champion was crowned on the show as well as the much-anticipated announcement on women’s tag team championships.

Alexa Bliss was scheduled to host the second episode of Moment of Bliss talk-show with Paul Heyman as the special guest. Prior to calling out the advocate general, she gave the breaking news about women’s tag team championships. We will receive the first-ever women’s tag team title holders at WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event.

Six teams will compete over the inaugural championship at the upcoming PPV. Three teams each from both WWE Raw and Smackdown will be selected to participate in this historic matchup. This indicates that titles will be available to both the brands, going forward. The concerned participants of this first-of-its-kind matchup are yet to be determined.

We should let you know that Elimination Chamber PPV is scheduled to take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas on February 17th. The announcement of the first-ever women’s tag team championship match should be an added attraction on that night. Moreover, the fate of the title will be determined inside the hellacious structure known as the Elimination Chamber.

So it will be a No-disqualification environment where the women superstars can pull out all the stops while making history. Here are further rules of the match as stated by WWE.com,

“Two teams will start the bout while the remaining four duos remain enclosed in pods. At specified intervals, a pod will open at random, enabling a new team to enter the match. This will continue until all six pairs have joined the bout. If one member of a team gets eliminated at any time via pinfall or submission, both members of the team are eliminated and must leave the contest. The last tag team standing will be declared the winner and the first-ever Women’s Tag Teams Champions.”

MAJOR NEWS on A #MomentOfBliss: THREE teams from #RAW and THREE teams from #SDLive will step inside the Elimination Chamber in FIVE weeks to determine the first-ever @WWE Women's #TagTeamChampions! #RAW pic.twitter.com/sU9uDyJnVA — WWE (@WWE) January 15, 2019

WWE chose the rightmost person, Alexa Bliss to confirm this women’s tag team championship match announcement on WWE Raw. She was the winner of the first-ever Elimination Chamber match winner in 2018 to retain her women’s title. Her availability in the upcoming match is still in jeopardy due to an injury. If she gets herself cleared with the second PPV of the year, then we might see her entering the unforgiven steel structure for the second time in her career.

image caption: Women's tag team unveiled on Moment of Bliss talk-show (image courtesy WWE.com)