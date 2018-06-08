Host venue reveals main event matches for WWE Extreme Rules

Right now, the promotion head to the next stop, the Money in the Bank PPV, which is regarded as one of the exciting nights of the year. The event is based on the ladder match gimmick, where the superstars will earn a chance to become future champions by using the MITB briefcases.

The next PPV, the Extreme Rules event is also a gimmick based show. It is that night of the year where all the matches take place under special gimmicks. Plus with the stipulation added to every match that night, it makes the show very unique. The main event is contested under NO-DQ Extreme Rules match.

The no-rules in this event means superstars can tear each other apart. Meanwhile, the host of this year's show, the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania have revealed the potential main event of the night and it will be from the WWE Raw brand.

We might see a huge six-man tag team match if the poster is deciphered right. The lineup for that macth will feature Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman & Bobby Lashley vs. Jinder Mahal, Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn. Another match will be Daniel Bryan vs. Big Cass from the Smackdown division and both these matches should be contested under unique rules.

The negative to take from this potential matches is that the same rivalries are expected to continue on both the brands. Hence we shouldn't expect a new feud to build until Summerslam season picks up. Extreme Rules will be shown on the WWE Network on July 15th and it will be the last PPV show before the biggest event of the summer.

The venue has also advertised AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Jeff Hardy, The New Day, Charlotte Flair, Carmella, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Asuka and more for this event. Previous reports also suggested a triple threat WWE Championship match for Extreme Rules.

This is not the first time that a venue has leaked the potential main event for a PPV night as the company believe these kind of leaks helps them to boost the ticket sales. Even though there is no official word from the WWE, these leaks often turn out to be true. So the above-mentioned contests should be on the card come next month.