How can Braun Strowman save Summerslam 2018 main event?

Strowman is basically is an insurance policy for the WWE creative team to save the Universal Championship scenario. The MITB briefcase guarantees him to cash in the briefcase at any point for a Universal Championship match. But this can only happen when Brock Lesnar shows up.

Lesnar is absent from the scene ever since the Greatest Royal Rumble event. This has created a negative backlash amongst the fans over these past months.

They definitely deserve a fighting champion who can make the title prestigious again. Just like AJ Styles on Smackdown Live, Raw also needs a title-holder that can make this championship relevant.

Roman Reigns is definitely not that name. Unfortunately, WWE might give him another chance to him at Summerslam to capture the title.

The current scenario suggests that anyone from Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley will challenge the beast incarnate, next. These two will collide in a match at Extreme Rules which is an unofficial number one contender's match. This creates a three-way scenario for the title neither of which would be favoured the WWE Universe.

Brock Lesnar is the usual favorite to retain his title, as always. You can imagine the negative reactions in that case. It should be no less even if Roman Reigns dethrones him from the title reign. We still remember the insane boos from this year's Wrestlemania towards him. He will receive the same response from the Brooklyn crowd.

The last chance stands with Bobby Lashley who is not yet ready to pick up the prime title present on the Raw brand. The crowd still remains cricket for him. In either of these three cases just imagine Braun Strowman walking out with his briefcase to cash it in. The audience will go nuts for him. A title win for him can create one of the most memorable moments of Summerslam.

Thereafter, the monster can have a strong title run defending it on a regular basis. This would be the rightmost option to bring back the prestige into this Universal Championship. The crowd is already 'over' with each of the entertaining moves of Braun Strowman. getting the title will allow him to solidify his legacy in the WWE.