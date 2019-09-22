How Ronda Rousey’s absence affected WWE Smackdown’s move to FOX?

The former Raw women’s champion used to be a marquee star on FOX during her UFC days which is why the officials were expecting her back on TV soon. But she does not look to be anywhere close to ending her break, which started after WrestleMania 35 where she lost the WWE RAW Women's Championship to Becky Lynch.

Currently, Ronda Rousey is focused on extending her acting stint with the next project being locked in. According to We Got This Covered, she is set to play the She-Hulk character in the upcoming Disney Plus series.

Meanwhile, Rosario Dawson is being eyed for the iconic superhero role along with the 'baddest woman on the planet'. Her Hollywood career should now see a longer stint as she won't be in the pro-wrestling industry for a long time.

So, it's impossible to see her in WWE for the foreseeable future, which hampers the company and FOX officials plans. So they had to come up with a backup plan which appeared to be none other than Brock Lesnar.

His speculated comeback on SmackDown may have been preponed, as per latest reports. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated how Lesnar competing on SmackDown’s Fox debut could be due to the fact that Ronda Rousey isn’t available right now,

“Fox will be very interesting, especially on a Friday night. You know, especially since Brock is gonna be on Fox. I don’t know if he’s gonna be permanent, but I sure took that (advertisement) as a sign.”

“When you think about logic Fox probably wants Brock and Ronda and there’s no Ronda and now the second best, or the first best depending on your point of view for that sports person and everything like that (is Lesnar).”

As confirmed on SmackDown, Brock Lesnar is all set to challenge Kofi Kingston on October 4th for the WWE Championship. This will be a marquee match set for the Fox debut which could be the biggest show of the year.

The main reason behind booking this match may be to crown a new champion as it's hard to believe that Kofi Kingston will pin Brock Lesnar to retain the title unless Paul Heyman pulls off any swerve.

Brock Lesnar will also appear on a SmackDown episode on Friday, November 15th in Philadelphia. The host venue, Wells Fargo Center is advertising a “face to face” confrontation with Kofi Kingston hinting that the beast incarnate will continue to make appearances on the Friday Night show. As for Ronda Rousey, no positive update is available regarding the much-anticipated return.