How Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch hiatus affected WWE programming?

Mike Johnson said on PW Insider Elite audio that Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch were enjoying a vacation following their recent engagement. This is the same reason why these two were not present on Monday Night Raw. Specifically, Lynch has now missed two consecutive episodes of the flagship programme. But the void seemed pretty big this week as her fiancée accompanied her too.

The absence of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch forced WWE to cancel the live shows from the Raw brand over the weekend. They called off two back to back shows to be specific. It's not rare that WWE couples take time-off but this duo is the power couple of the WWE without whom they could not pull off live events which suffers from low ticket sales, anyway.

So, WWE did not want to take any further risk with two marquee names away. Here's more from what Johnson has reported around the much-talked absence,

“Seth was away on vacation with his fiance now Becky Lynch, our congratulations to them, but since they were not there that’s why the house shows were cancelled last week for the Raw brand and the house shows this week were cancelled.”

I’m the luckiest man alive. pic.twitter.com/fmPXv7QV9C — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) August 23, 2019

Even Monday Night Raw itself suffered a significant drop in TV ratings as these two huge draws were not in the house. The episode featuring more King of the Ring matches and RAW Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman vs. the WWE United States Champion AJ Styles in the main event drew an average of 2.528 million viewers which was down 0.24% from last week's 2.534 million viewers.

Seth Rollins did appear for a bit on the show in a backstage segment, though, to confirm a Universal Title match for Clash of Champions against Braun Strowman. But he wasn’t present at the host venue of the show, Smoothie King Center in New Orleans since it was a pre-taped segment. However, Corey Graves did leak the vacation news by cracking that Lynch and Rollins were enjoying private time in Hawaii.

Meanwhile, the Raw women's champion was still noticing what was happening on the show as she sent out a tweet to troll Sasha Banks after her promo, accusing her of poor mic skills. Involving in storyline even being on vacation proves, how much the couple loves to be loyal to the company.

So there's no wonder why WWE granted them well-deserved time-off from the gruesome schedule. They have been working regularly since the beginning of 2019 to carry Monday Night Raw. This break should be welcoming for them as they can return to work recharging their batteries.