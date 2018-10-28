How WWE Raw roster changed following Roman Reigns’ departure?

Reportedly, only Triple H and Vince McMahon knew about the announcement and even the creative planners of the show didn't know about it. Everybody stopped working while Roman Reigns gave the emotional speech. Nobody was tipped off about the segment including his closest friends. There was complete silence as he was the locker room leader in the WWE.

But the officials will have to go through this tough time without the franchise player. They have already started shuffling the deck for future. As backup a plan, we have seen multiple character transitions on the same night with eyes at the future. Braun Strowman officially turned into a babyface to replace Roman Reigns as a top guy starting a feud against Drew McIntyre.

Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose turned into a villain to end the night on a shocking note. It turned out to be so mean that some of the fans consider it to be the heel turn of this decade. It was an emotional night by all means and things could not become more intense. Going forward, he would be the top heel replacing Strowman's heel avatar.

Another big character transition happened for Elias. This guy has a magic wand in his hand which can control the fans just like that. Using this he became one of the best heels of the current roster. But the exact same reason made his babyface turn look so real. The crowd gave a huge cheer when he smashed the guitar on Baron Corbin's back.

Going forward, Elias could play the role of a babyface character in the mid-card level. In that case, there might be some void for heels as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are out with injuries. To make up this shortcoming, some NXT call-ups look evident. Joe Peisich confirmed the same on Barnburner's Fired Up Podcast with the following update, (via stillrealtous.com)

“Look for several NXT call-ups to be brought to the main roster faster because let’s face it, Roman Reigns has been a worker. He’s been a main event face of the franchise. So I don’t know who they’re going to bring up, maybe Johnny Gargano maybe Aleister Black but somebody huge is going to be brought up faster than anything.”