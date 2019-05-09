How WWE will protect Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank 2019?

Becky Lynch will compete for the RAW Women’s Championship against Lacey Evans and the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. Becoming 'Becky Two Belts' has now put a huge chip on her shoulder as superstars from both the shows will target her. So she will have to pull off double duties in the first WWE PPV event following Wrestlemania 35.

It's not hard to believe as to why WWE put Becky Lynch in such a strange position. She is the most popular superstar of the roster who also moves the most number of merchandise figures. So no wonder the company would want to put more emphasis on her as the fans love to see her. But they have also ensured that her strong status does not get decreased at Money in the Bank pay-per-view.

According to the Wrestling Observer, Becky Lynch will compete in two matches at Money in the Bank since WWE creative could use this issue as a reason why she drops one of the belts. There's a big chance that she may lose the Smackdown women's championship against Charlotte Flair. In that case, the officials could point out that she was tired or exhausted from the first match itself.

Or else, picking up a kayfabe injury could be a big way to let her drop one of the titles keeping her status intact. Remember, the knee injury from Royal Rumble that helped her to get over with the crowd on the Road to Wrestlemania? Same can happen here too.

Becky Lynch may win both the championships but then Ms. Money In The Bank can cash-in the contract to snatch one title away from her. This will also protect her image around the fans.

Furthermore, Pro wrestling veteran Lance Storm indicated that Lynch is most probably retaining both the titles as there's no tough competition present except for Charlotte Flair. In that case, the existing champion will leave the building on May 19th with both her belts. Here are the comments from Storm, (carried by prowrestling.com)

"She’s probably just going to the pay-per-view to lose again to Becky. If that is the case, it’s like, so do you want to take Ember Moon, someone who hasn’t had that run yet on top in WWE and beat her in her first match, just because well, we don’t want Charlotte in that spot again? It’s like they want everything they want the second they want it and they think they understand enough and obviously this is a vocal minority, I’m not saying everybody’s this dumb."