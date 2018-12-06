Big main event & potential Roman Reigns return set for WWE Tribute to the Troops

This year, Tribute to the Troops airs on the USA Network on December 20. This will be an additional attraction in the WWE schedule after TLC PPV. It will be a pre-recorded show which took place in Fort Hood, Texas. A delayed broadcast will happen on the aforementioned date.

With event just under two weeks away, WrestlingINC.com shed some light on the match card of 16th annual Tribute to the Troops. A huge inter-brand main event was scheduled for the final segment of the evening where Raw and Smackdown superstars team up.

The stars reportedly involved were Dean Ambrose, WWE Champion Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins. It was for the first time that three technically superior stars (Bryan, Styles, and Rollins)shared the ring at the same time.

The women’ division also had two solid matches. From WWE Raw, Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Natalya and RAW Women's Champion Ronda Rousey was the lineup. The Riott Squad might make their presence felt during this match. Meanwhile, on Smackdown Live, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville teamed up to take on Charlotte Flair and SmackDown Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

An additional attraction of Tribute to the Troops was Roman Reigns. He was reportedly present at the show as the franchise figure of the WWE. But we’re unsure whether he will show up on TV to leave a special message to the servicemen. Plus, Braun Strowman was also present at Tribute to the Troops in some capacity.

The matches were taped inside the Hangar 7007 with troops around the ring. Jon Stewart and country music artist Morgan Wallen were the special guests at this year’s Tribute to the Troops. Multiple Hall of Famers like Ric Flair, Mark Henry, Kurt Angle were also present on the show. Apart from them, the GMs of both Raw & Smackdown attended the event with the entire roster. We will see who makes it to TV on December 20 when the show finally streams on USA Network.