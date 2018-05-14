Huge championship match confirmed for tonight’s WWE Raw in London

Tonight will be one of those special nights in the calendar year where the flagship show will come live from London, England. Needless to say, we expect to see some exciting matches and segments during this special edition of Raw. Apart from the qualifying matches for Money in the Bank, there will be a huge championship match on tonight's show.

WWE has adverstised that the Intercontinental Championship will be on the line on Raw, this week, where a rivalry will be renewed in the process. Seth Rollins is set to defend the prestigious title against his former nemesis, Kevin Owens in the main event of tonight’s edition.

Seth Rollins has proved to be a dominant champion ever since winning the Intercontinental title at Wrestlemania 34. He has defended the title every week. This is why he resumed the IC title open challenged, last week. It is set to continue, this week, too. After being made aware of it, Kevin Owens responded to the challenge and the match was sanctioned.

WWE.com later officially announced this mouth-watering bout taking place at the O2 Arena, tonight,

“On Saturday, The Kingslayer issued an Open Challenge for this coming Monday Night Raw, emanating from London’s O2 Arena. Ever the opportunist, Kevin Owens responded, taking the time to talk a little trash in the process. Rollins then replied to KO, stating very clearly that he planned to take Owens down on Monday night.”

Seth 'freaking’ Rollins has transformed the flagship show into Monday Night Rollins with his incredible performance. Over the past few weeks, he is the one who has carried the show on his back. A similar performance is expected of him, tonight, also.

Furthermore, Brock Lesnar is absent from the scene and is not expected to return until Summerslam. So, it is almost confirmed that the Rollins is 'The Man’ who will continue to be the prime champion present on the flagship show, for now.