Huge contract signing segment confirmed for this week’s Smackdown Live

The Tuesday Night Show is also coming up with a major segment of this week's edition. The Smackdown general manager has announced a major contract signing segment for the WWE Championship. We do know that AJ Styles will defend the title once again against Shinsuke Nakamura at MITB PPV.

As chosen by the contender, it is going to be a Last Man Standing match. The bad blood between these two has reached the most extreme point. Hence, this capacity which falls under No Disqualifications category was much needed. But things will not be official unless both of them pen down their sign on the contract.

Now it's certain that things will not go down in a smooth way considering the heated rivalry. So the GM Paige announced that she will preside things over in this contract signing segment that will take place at the American Bank Center, tomorrow night. This came in a sudden announcement on Twitter.

Home, but always working for #SDLive. This Tuesday, we will sign the contract for the #WWEChampionship match at #MITB...and I will be PERSONALLY overseeing it. pic.twitter.com/LeKfG0LQmH — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) June 2, 2018

These were her words, (courtesy stillrealtous.com)

“There have been a lot of words, there’s been a lot of kicks, there’s been a lot of low blows. So to make sure their match goes as smoothly as possible I’ve come up with an idea where I will be personally moderating a personal sitdown contract signing between both of them.”

Paige has been doing a great job as the Smackdown GM. This announcement proves that one again as she wants to keep everything to be smooth on between the two bitter rivals. Things are likely to be the same. The anti-Diva is medically unable to compete in the ring, forever.

The former Divas Champion is in the list of "do not touch under any conditions due to a neck injury”. So Styles and Nakamura might just keep this in a verbal segment and leave the fight for MITB PPV. This is going to be their third PPV meeting and overall fifth contest during this entire feud.