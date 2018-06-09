Huge fatal 4-way match for WWE Championship during Japan tour

Bengaluru, June 9: There will an exciting fatal four-way match for the WWE title during the summer tour to Japan this June. The match will be contested among AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan and Samoa Joe on June 30.
As per the previous updates, the WWE Raw roster will head to the eastern region of the world. They will host a string of house shows to entertain the fans. Ronda Rousey has been added to this show to boost up the ticket sales. This is the first time ever that the UFC superstar will join the roster to perform in a Japan tour. She is set to perform at the Edison Arena in Osaka, Japan on August 31.
Additional reports suggest that there will be two separate tours from WWE for the Japan fans. Not only the WWE Raw roster but also the Smackdown Live superstars will go to the country. The time schedule is different for these brands. The flagship show will conduct their shows following Summerslam event.
But the Smackdown Live superstars will arrive in the Land of Rising Sun this month. There will be two separate house shows by the end of June. A huge main event match is being advertised for the show. This will take place for the WWE Championship match at the Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29 and June 30.
It is going to be a fatal 4-way match featuring four main event superstars of the Smackdown Live brand. Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles perform in this match. There are no rules in this type of match which means it’s a 'No Disqualification’ affair.
All these names have been idols for the Japanese in the early point of their careers. They will be thrilled to see them back in a match to be contested for the most prestigious title in sports entertainment. Currently, AJ Styles is the reigning WWE Champion. But, the situation can be different when this live event takes place.
The WWE title will be on the line against Nakamura at the MITB PPV. So, there are chances that the title might change hands before this show. Meanwhile, you can check out the entire schedule of the two live events, (via stillrealtous.com)
June 29
WWE Championship
AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura
Fatal 4 Way For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Bludgeon Brothers vs The Usos vs Gallows & Anderson vs Rusev Day
SmackDown Women’s Championship
Carmella vs Charlotte Flair
Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass
The New Day vs The Bar
Asuka & Becky Lynch & Naomi vs The IIconics & Lana
Sin Cara vs Andrade Almas
June 30
Fatal 4 Way For The WWE Championship
AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe
Triple Threat For The SmackDown Women’s Championship
Carmella vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair
Fatal 4 Way For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship
Bludgeon Brothers vs The New Day vs Gallows & Anderson vs The Bar
The Usos vs Rusev Day
Sin Cara vs The Miz
Becky Lynch & Naomi vs The IIconics & Lana
image caption: AJ Styles (back) and Nakamura (image courtesy WWE.com)
Get breaking news alerts. Subscribe to MyKhel.