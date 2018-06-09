Huge fatal 4-way match for WWE Championship during Japan tour

As per the previous updates, the WWE Raw roster will head to the eastern region of the world. They will host a string of house shows to entertain the fans. Ronda Rousey has been added to this show to boost up the ticket sales. This is the first time ever that the UFC superstar will join the roster to perform in a Japan tour. She is set to perform at the Edison Arena in Osaka, Japan on August 31.

Additional reports suggest that there will be two separate tours from WWE for the Japan fans. Not only the WWE Raw roster but also the Smackdown Live superstars will go to the country. The time schedule is different for these brands. The flagship show will conduct their shows following Summerslam event.

But the Smackdown Live superstars will arrive in the Land of Rising Sun this month. There will be two separate house shows by the end of June. A huge main event match is being advertised for the show. This will take place for the WWE Championship match at the Ryogoku Kokugikan on June 29 and June 30.

It is going to be a fatal 4-way match featuring four main event superstars of the Smackdown Live brand. Daniel Bryan, Samoa Joe, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles perform in this match. There are no rules in this type of match which means it’s a 'No Disqualification’ affair.

All these names have been idols for the Japanese in the early point of their careers. They will be thrilled to see them back in a match to be contested for the most prestigious title in sports entertainment. Currently, AJ Styles is the reigning WWE Champion. But, the situation can be different when this live event takes place.

The WWE title will be on the line against Nakamura at the MITB PPV. So, there are chances that the title might change hands before this show. Meanwhile, you can check out the entire schedule of the two live events, (via stillrealtous.com)

June 29

WWE Championship

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura

Fatal 4 Way For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Bludgeon Brothers vs The Usos vs Gallows & Anderson vs Rusev Day

SmackDown Women’s Championship

Carmella vs Charlotte Flair

Daniel Bryan vs Big Cass

The New Day vs The Bar

Asuka & Becky Lynch & Naomi vs The IIconics & Lana

Sin Cara vs Andrade Almas

June 30

Fatal 4 Way For The WWE Championship

AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura vs Daniel Bryan vs Samoa Joe

Triple Threat For The SmackDown Women’s Championship

Carmella vs Asuka vs Charlotte Flair

Fatal 4 Way For The SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Bludgeon Brothers vs The New Day vs Gallows & Anderson vs The Bar

The Usos vs Rusev Day

Sin Cara vs The Miz

Becky Lynch & Naomi vs The IIconics & Lana

image caption: AJ Styles (back) and Nakamura (image courtesy WWE.com)