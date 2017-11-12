Huge heel turn expected to happen at WWE Survivor Series

Bengaluru, November 12: The Raw male team for the traditional tag team match is finalized. Kurt Angle and Braun Strowman were the first two members of the team whereas the other three members were confirmed in this past edition of WWE Raw. Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, and Jason Jordan have filled in the remaining spots.

While there are no obligations about the remaining spots, the fans did not buy the fact that Jason Jordan, a young talent has received the opportunity, out of nowhere. There's no doubt about his in-ring ability but it's a fact that there are more big names who could have been better representatives for the Raw brand.

Kurt Angle handed him the fifth spot after Jordan was able to defeat Elias in a match on Raw. There's talk of certain partiality if you consider that the former member of American Alpha is the son of the Raw GM. Apparently, there's a huge storyline in store regarding this angle.

As per the reports of Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter Jason Jordan is going to turn heel on the Survivor Series PPV where he will turn on his father to the shock the WWE Universe. Also, this will turn out to be the sole reason why Team Raw will come up short at the PPV.

It is not the first time when the former tag team champion will turn into a villainous character. Previously in NXT, he betrayed his own partner, Tye Dillinger before he joined the American Alpha.

This time around, he will be the reason why his father will lose his job of the Raw GM. Furthermore, it would be revealed that Jordan is not his real son at all. Rather, it was a master plan by Triple H and Kurt Angle from the beginning to let Angle leave the scene of Raw.

Going forward, a Wrestlemania match will culminate between Triple H and Kurt Angle. The source has also stated that Roman Reigns was the original fifth member planned by the officials. But, due to this plan, he was out of the traditional tag match. He is now being speculated to be a part of The Shield Vs The New Day match at the PPV event.