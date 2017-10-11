Huge main event involving The Shield confirmed for WWE TLC PPV

Bengaluru, October 11: As expected, The Shield reunited on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. It was already reported by multiple sources that the popular faction will be brought back in order to set up a main event for the upcoming TLC PPV. WWE creative team did the exact same for the Raw exclusive event.

In the absence of the Universal Champion, Brock Lesnar on the show, they needed a marquee main event for the 2017 edition of the WWE TLC. Even, John Cena is out of action for a while now. So, reuniting The Shield was the best idea that gathered attention back on the Raw.

The Hounds of Justice marked their return by attacking The Miz and his newly found alliance with Sheamus and Cesaro. They sought the redemption by hitting The Bar move and hit the Miz with a triple powerbomb inside the ring.

An infuriated Miz received medical treatment after that and also received the news that he alongside Sheamus & Cesaro will take on The Shield at the main event of WWE TLC. Needless to say, the match will be contested under TLC rules where every weapon would be legal.

Later, Braun Strowman also fell victim to The Shield and went through the announce table on the show. So, the behemoth superstar wanted a piece of the reunited trio of Reigns, Ambrose, and Rollins. So, Kurt Angle included him into the WWE TLC main event as well. It will be 4-on-3 handicap match on October 22nd.

The Shield cares less about the numbers advantage not being on their side. Together, they are willing to take on the world as stated on WWE Raw. Plus, TLC will be the classy chaotic environment for them where they can find a way to thrive. The much-anticipated fight will go down at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.