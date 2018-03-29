Huge match and segment confirmed for next week’s WWE Raw

WWE has started hyping up the show to take place on April 2nd at the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. To ensure this, two big announcements have been made. The first one is a match that will keep the fans on their toes, throughout as two of the participants of the Intercontinental title match will fight it out in a singles match.

It will be Finn Balor going against Seth Rollins in a mega-bout. Whenever these two shared the ring, we have received a 5-star rating match. These two can create magic while being in the ring. They know each other’s moves better than anybody to reserve a counter. As a result, we get a roller-coaster ride.

This time around, the capacity would be much bigger with Wrestlemania being on the verge. The match came up after Rollins and Balor engaged in a physical confrontation on this week’s edition of WWE Raw. These two are on a tug of war to snatch the Intercontinental Championship away from The Miz. So, the winner will get the ultimate momentum heading into the match.

Apart from this match, another huge segment was announced. It is going to be a final face-off amongst the Wrestlemania 34 opponents that is a confrontation between Triple H & Stephanie McMahon vs. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey. This is one of the most natural 'babyface vs. heel' storylines. Hence, the fans will be much excited to see what gets reserved for this segment.

The last time, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon were seen on WWE Raw was three weeks ago. The commissioner of the show was ambushed by Ronda Rousey after she went for a cheap shot. Triple H, on the other hand, was on the receiving end of Ankle Lock by Kurt Angle. So, it is certain that the Authority figures will try to seek retribution.