Huge match featuring The Shield to be added to WWE Survivor Series

Bengaluru, November 13: It was confirmed by WWE that Roman Reigns will return to WWE Raw on tonight's edition which will be the final episode of Raw before the Survivor Series PPV. There is another big return scheduled as Brock Lesnar, the Universal Champion is also set to make a return.

But, Roman Reigns back in the scene means that The Shield will be back to their full strength once again after three weeks. Till date, he was sidelined due to a viral infection which is said to be healed as the franchise player will be back onboard to be a part of the last big PPV of the year.

Previously, there were some speculations on whether The Big Dog is fit enough to compete at Survivor Series. He was checked prior to this past edition of Raw and was unable to make it as the WWE doctors did not find him medically fit to compete.

But, a recent report from PWInsider.com suggested that Roman Reigns has been cleared to compete inside the ring from now onwards. So, the creative team has made a huge plan involving him and The Shield to book a big match at Survivor Series.

As per the source, The Shield and The New Day will collide in a one-of-a-kind match on November 19th. These two are the most popular factions of the current generation. Hence, we can only imagine what impact they can create by competing in a match which will be a dream contest for the fans.

Chill, lady. He’s only about 250. They should call him “The Medium Dog.” Naw...”The Mid Dog.” They should definitely call him “The Mid Dog.” https://t.co/Gapxx1W4jW — ShinigamE (@WWEBigE) November 8, 2017

Actually I’m closer to 275. I’m also 6 inches taller than “Big” but not that “Tall” E. 😱 https://t.co/YTa2GpPNt5 — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 8, 2017

The New Day invaded the Raw locker room even during last week's episode. They were the lead faces when the first invasion took place during the post-TLC episode of Raw. So, this time, The Shield is the perfect answer to make them retaliate. The reunited Hounds of Justice are waiting to do that on Raw.

Apparently, a confrontation between the two teams is evident on either Raw or Smackdown Live. This will set up the match for the upcoming event. An official announcement is also expected on this soon.