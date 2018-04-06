Huge return to happen on post-Wrestlemania episode of WWE Raw

Apparently, one such shocking return is already booked on the upcoming show on April 9th in New Orleans. Bobby Lashley is said to be the one who signed a new contract with the company who would come back for one last stint in the biggest pro-wrestling promotion. Eventually, the first feud reserved for him is going to be against none other than Brock Lesnar.

In case you have forgotten, this man belonged to the mid-card level in his first stint with the WWE that started in 2005. He won the Intercontinental title for multiple times but failed to win the prime WWE Championship. The most notable incident of his career was to represent Donald Trump in a Wrestlemania match in 2007.

To earn more fame in his career, Bobby Lashley decided not to re-sign with the WWE in 2008. After leaving, he started performing in Impact Wrestling promotion and became a multi-time world champion. Also, he took training to become a bonafide MMA performer just like Brock Lesnar back in his UFC days.

So, this is a dream scenario for the fans which was not available, till date since both of them was in different promotions. But, a report from Bin Hamin from the Vince Russo Brand Podcast confirmed that it is happening, sooner. The deal between Bobby Lashley and WWE has been finalized and there's no bar from to return.

According to the source, he will return either on the night of Wrestlemania once the bout between Lesnar and Reigns gets over or just after the night of the biggest event of the year. Check out more updates on the situation from SportsKeeda.com,

"While no further details have been mentioned, it is clear that WWE would want to head into a Lashley-Lesnar direction, going forward. WWE has often been accused of not giving fans what they want, and they can right a wrong with this decision."

With the updates received from the source, the rumours of Lashley signing new contract turns out to be true, apparently. This is good for the WWE since they will need a new rival for Brock Lesnar once his championship rivalry gets over with Roman Reigns. The former Impact Wrestling world champion would be a perfect fit in this spot.