Huge title match planned featuring The Fiend Bray Wyatt at WWE Hell in a Cell

At this point, The Fiend is a protected character in the WWE who is becoming stronger with each passing weeks by taking out regular roster members or WWE legends. He had a bone-chilling debut at Summerslam defeating Finn Balor that the fans can hardly get over from. The creative team is going to capitalize on this momentum and hand him a championship shot within a timespan of over a month from now.

The Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California, that is the host venue of the October 6th Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, posted a tweet claiming The Fiend Bray Wyatt is coming after the Universal Championship. He will be challenging either Raw Tag Team Champion Braun Strowman or RAW Tag Team & WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins to a match at the PPV event inside the Cell structure.

If the student has to teach the teacher then so be it!!!! He can get these hands like anybody else. #LetTheGamesBegin #MyDoorsOpenComeOnIn — Braun Strowman (@BraunStrowman) August 28, 2019

This tweet was noticed by Braun Strowman who responded in the most straight-forward way possible, so to accept the challenge and plant the seeds of a potential match against his former mentor at Hell in a Cell. We need to note that Strowman is next in line for the title at Clash of Champions on September 15th. If he wins the title then this mouth-watering bout may become a reality.

Lol. Come teach me baby boy. I love you , I’ve never lost to Seth, and I don’t care if I die. Literally. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 28, 2019

Plus, the makers of the Fiend's mask dropped a hint that some 'mind-blowing' plans are in-store shortly. As follow-up news, Ringsidenews.com carried a report via Brad Shepard that "WWE was considering if/ when Wyatt wins a title that they could give him a special design. A custom title belt for The Fiend Bray Wyatt could be a thing a terrifying beauty."

*Balor**Shut your idiot ass up. SummerSlam was in full lighting. I do whatever I want. — Bray Wyatt (@WWEBrayWyatt) August 28, 2019

If The Fiend Bray Wyatt does get a chance at the Universal Championship then the main event picture around Hell in a Cell PPV will have a drastic change. Even now, the host arena website currently has Randy Orton vs. WWE Champion Kofi Kingston and Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre listed for the show. But WWE has not confirmed any of those matches since they are yet to begin storylines for the PPV.

Fans are more than over with the gimmick of The Fiend which is considered to be a successor of The Undertaker. So, they will love to see him as the new Universal Champion on Raw. For now, Seth Rollins is set to defend the Universal Title against Braun Strowman at WWE Clash of Champions on September 15th. They will also team up on the same night to defend their RAW Tag Team Titles against the team of Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. Hell In a Cell comes next in WWE schedule once this pay-per-view passes by.