Huge Triple Threat match to determine challenger for WWE NXT Title at TakeOver

Bengaluru, May 26: WWE NXT Champion Karrion Kross will defend his title perhaps in the main event of TakeOver: In Your House 2021 event. His opponent is going to be either Johnny Gargano or Kyle O’Reilly or Pete Dunne as per the updates provided on this week’s episode of NXT.
NXT General Manager William Regal announced before this week’s Finn Balor vs. Karrion Kross main event match that the winner would have to defend the title at TakeOver, against the winner of a Triple Threat Match set for next week.
The aforementioned match will feature Gargano vs. O’Reilly vs. Dunne with the winner becoming the next number-one contender for the NXT Title.
Next week, @JohnnyGargano @KORcombat & @PeteDunneYxB will battle to determine who will challenge @WWEKarrionKross for the #NXTChampionship at #NXTTakeOver: In Your House! #WWENXT https://t.co/xfeW54r9SS pic.twitter.com/svZIWTXxY1— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 26, 2021
Apart from the Triple Threat, it was already announced that next week’s NXT show will feature Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde challenging NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter for the titles. Fantasma intended to unleash an attack on NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, this week but MSK made the save.
ALSO NEXT WEEK: @NashCarterWWE & @WesLee_WWE will put the #WWENXT #TagTeamTitles on the line against @RaulMendozaWWE & @joaquinwilde_! pic.twitter.com/jDDy7pBdzT— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 26, 2021
