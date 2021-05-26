Huge Triple Threat match to determine challenger for WWE NXT Title at TakeOver

The aforementioned match will feature Gargano vs. O’Reilly vs. Dunne with the winner becoming the next number-one contender for the NXT Title.





In the main event of this week’s NXT Kross retained his title over Balor, in a rematch from April’s TakeOver: Stand and Deliver, the night where Kross actually become a two-time champion.Kross put up a dominant show who submitted his opponent via the Straitjacket hold. With this loss, Balor is also speculated to move back to the main roster within the next few weeks.

Apart from the Triple Threat, it was already announced that next week’s NXT show will feature Legado del Fantasma’s Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde challenging NXT Tag Team Champions MSK - Wes Lee and Nash Carter for the titles. Fantasma intended to unleash an attack on NXT North American Champion Bronson Reed, this week but MSK made the save.





In more news, this week’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network witnessed the “World Premiere” in-ring debut of Franky Monet (former Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taya Valkyrie).She defeated Cora Jade in a singles contest after hitting her with the Glam Slam finisher (now being called the Road to Valhalla finisher), a pendant move of WWE Hall of Famer and current NXT commentator Beth Phoenix.Monet made her NXT TV arrival back on April 14, the night after TakeOver who has been teasing the women’s division since then, along with her pet Pomeranian. After the win, McKenzie Mitchell interviewed Monet and asked if she felt like she put the rest of the NXT women’s division on notice.The debutant warned the locker room and also called out NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez.“100%, McKenzie. That’s what I came here to do,” Monet said. “That’s what I’ve done until getting here to the WWE, and now I will do it here, for the first time in WWE NXT. So, all of you women from the locker room, take note because you got a big ole target on your back, especially you, Raquel. Now 'La Güera Loca’ is coming for each, and every one of you.”There’s no update whether Monet and Raquel will enter a feud in time for the next PPV event, NXT TakeOver: In Your House 2021 that takes place on Sunday, June 13 from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. No other matches have been announced for the upcoming show, to date.