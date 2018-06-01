Huge twist planned in WWE Raw women’s title match at MITB

After all these years, we have learned one thing in the WWE that any superstar who messes with the Authority figure will have to pay heavily. If you are willing to go against any one of the McMahons, you’ll have hell to pay for it. It looks like, Ronda Rousey is the next name in that line as the current plan for Money in the Bank hints at her reviving her rivalry with Stephanie.

To everyone's surprise, the former UFC superstar received her first WWE championship match which is set to take place on June 17th where she will go up against the current title holder Nia Jax. This will be only the second match of her WWE career where she gets the title opportunity. Some might say that it is very unfair to the other roster members.

Hence, to ward away the critics, WWE creative team might arrange a surprise when the championship match takes place in two weeks time. It will help them keep the popularity of Ronda Rousey intact as well.

As per the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Nia Jax will turn into a heel during this match. This is expected to solve the problem of a title match being contested by two top faces of the WWE. By virtue of this sudden character change, the biggest constraint during this match is expected to be vanished.

Furthermore, the source also suggests that Stephanie McMahon will appear at the MITB PPV. She will favour Nia Jax and cost Ronda Rousey, the title opportunity. Jax has failed to deliver as a face ever since her title win. Hence, making her a villain will do wonders for her character.

Check out the updates on this match, courtesy of stillrealtous.com,

"In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it’s speculated that WWE could solve this problem by turning Nia Jax heel and aligning her with Stephanie McMahon. One idea could see Rousey get close to winning the title, only for McMahon to screw her out of a victory."

We previously reported that Stephanie McMahon vs. Ronda Rousey will be the modern version of Vince McMahon-Stone Cold rivalry and it is expected to be a longstanding one to entertain the fans. Now, that this report has surfaced, we have it confirmed for WWE Raw. It looks like things will get even more intense as WWE wants to establish Rousey as an anti-authority figure.