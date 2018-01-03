Huge WWE Championship match announced for Royal Rumble

Bengaluru, January 3: The General Manger made a huge announcement regarding the WWE Championship for Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Smackdown Live.

The fate of the WWE Championship was not decided until last night, Daniel Bryan made a shocking announcement at the end of the show in favour of the heels and stacked the odds against the champion Styles.

As announced earlier, AJ Styles squared off against Sami Zayn in the non-title main event match in Orlando, Florida. Both the showrunners, Shane and Daniel were at ringside to ensure that no chaos breaks out during the fight. But, when a man like Kevin Owens is also at ringside, you can hardly expect to keep everything under control.

So, he proved to be the deciding factor in the match by disagreeing to leave the ringside area even after the referee instructed him to do so. This distracted the reigning champion which helped Sami Zayn hit the helluva kick to pick up the pinfall win. So, for two weeks in a row, both Owens and Zayn had pinned the champion to earn title shots.

Hence, Daniel Bryan ended Smackdown with the announcement of the WWE Championship match which was a shocker. According to him on January 28th, AJ Styles will defend his WWE title against both Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a 2-on-1 handicap match.



It is needless to say that the odds will be against the phenomenal one as the Canadian brothers will gang up on the title-holder to dethrone him from his crown. But, it is every man for himself in such a title match. Hence, we can also expect to see a fight breaking between Owens and Zayn as well.

Check out the updates championship match card for Royal Rumble 2018,

Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Championship

Kane Vs Braun Strowman Vs Brock Lesnar

2-on-1 Handicap Match for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens Vs AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Tournament Finals

Bobby Roode or Zack Ryder or Mojo Rawley Vs Jinder Mahal or Xavier Woods