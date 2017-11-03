Huge WWE Championship match announced for Smackdown

Bengaluru, November 3: There has been a big change made to the card of next week’s edition of Smackdown Live. Two matches were already announced for the upcoming show in Manchester, United Kingdom. One of them was the AJ Styles Vs Rusev match to determine the last member of team blue for Survivor Series PPV.

This lineup was altered as Shane McMahon came up with a big announcement via Twitter. AJ Styles will now face Jinder Mahal for the WWE title on Smackdown Live which was booked as the result of Jinder Mahal's attack on AJ Stles during the week. The first-time-ever title bout will be the main event of the night in the UK.

For the past few weeks, the WWE Champion has continued a rift with the 'face that runs the place’ which turned out to be a full-fledged feud between the pair. AJ faced the two protégés of Jinder, Samir and Sunil Singh in the last two episodes of Smackdown where he picked up easy victories.

Due to @JinderMahal vicious attack on @AJStylesOrg, he will defend the #WWEChampionship against AJ this Tues. in Manchester, UK on #SDLive. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 2, 2017

This led to frustrations for the champion as he delivered a vicious assault on AJ on the past edition of Smackdown. So, next week, the former WWE Champion will get a golden opportunity to get back his title.

When @AJStylesOrg attacked me 2 weeks ago on #SDLive, no repercussions. But that's fine, he will be made an example out of... again. — The Maharaja (@JinderMahal) November 2, 2017

I’m sure he’ll bring his two cronies...

I’ll bring a Phenomenal Forearm and a Styles Clash. #AndNew #SDLive https://t.co/l8TU0yKf5w — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) November 2, 2017

Needless to say, the current reigning champion is not at all happy with the decision made by the commissioner and pointed out at an instance where AJ Styles laid his hands on him three weeks ago. Shane did not take any step for that. But, he is determined to teach the crowd's favorite superstar a lesson.

On the other hand, Rusev is quite happy after he was relieved of his scheduled matchup on Tuesday Night. He bragged about how AJ quit long before the match and he should be named the final participant of the Survivor Series team. We have to wait and see if this is made official on the show.

Meanwhile, the fans in Manchester will get to witness not one but two titles match on the line as the tag team championships will also be defended.