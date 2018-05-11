I was considered for Hall of Fame - Former WWE star Batista reveals

The reason for his hunger to get back is because of the failure of his last run in the WWE which happened in 2014. From the very beginning of his comeback, everything went terribly wrong. He was actually supposed to return in the New Year episode of WWE Raw. But, that news was brought by the internet, much earlier to the fans. So, it was preponed to a week earlier.

But, the timing was not good, at all. He showed the extreme passion for the squared circle but failed to earn the respect of the fans. This was due to the extreme popularity of Daniel Bryan, at that point. Batista won the Royal Rumble event toppling the favorites like Bryan and Roman Reigns. This caused the crowd to boo him out of the building.

So, the creative team was forced to turn him into a heel. Later, he was forced to leave the company due to creative difference which was supposed to be the end for him in the WWE. Later, he was considered for a potential Hall of Fame induction, this year. This rumour was recently accepted by the former world champion, himself in an interview with grplgme, as reported by SportsKeeda.com.

The reason why he turned down the offer is because he still wants to perform inside the ring for one more time. Plus, he does not want this one to be a one-off stint but a full-time one. Batista also clarified that he did not accept the offer to make an appearance in Wrestlemania 32, as well. Later, Mick Foley replaced him in a legendary segment.

These were his quotes from the interview,

“I would love to go back. I’ve been very vocal about that. Never say never. This is why I haven’t accepted a nomination into the WWE Hall of Fame because I just don’t feel like my career. I still feel like I have plenty to offer, but now it’s a scheduling issue and it’s also a creative issue. Never say never. I’d love to go back.”

We are yet to learn whether WWE is interested to bring back Batista. He has been busy filming in recent times. The most famous role played by him is 'Drax The Destroyer' in the Guardians of The Galaxy film series. While, there are a number of movies like Final Score, Escape Plan 2 and Hotel Artemis in the pipeline.