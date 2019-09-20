In pictures: WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson gets married

Torrie Wilson gets married

Torrie Wilson posted some of the glimpses of her marriage on the social media alongside the below quotes,

"I married the most incredible human today & words cannot describe how grateful I am. Just us & the doggies in Sedona. So magical."

WWE superstars send their wishes to the newly weds

Wishes came along from several WWE superstars like Dane Brooke, Peyton Royce, Sasha Banks, Kayla Braxton. Even WWE.com posted a congratulatory post for the woman who stole many hearts being on TV during her prime. Wilson's buddy from WWE, Stacy Keibler was also seemingly happy after getting the news and reacted with the following comments,

"I am so so so happy for you!!!! You deserve all the happiness in the world. I love you and @justintuppernyc and I'm so excited for the best chapter of your life to begin!!! Congrats guys."

Torrie shocked the world with the sudden announcement

The blonde-beauty of WWE did not have a smooth run when it comes to maintaining relationships. She was married to Billy Kidman from 2003 to 2008.

After that was over, she dated Hockey veteran Sheldon Souray for a few years before breaking up. WWE inserted her in quite a few romantic angles in the past that included Vince McMahon, for once, too.

In recent times, there was no update on her love life as she was busy with her fitness career. But Torrie shocked the world with the sudden announcement and thereby declaring that she kept her private life under the wrap.

Her induction into Hall of Fame surprised many

Earlier this year, she was the only female WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2019 inductee. Her induction did not go down without controversies as some opined she did not have enough accolades to enter the most elite club present in the sports entertainment comprising legendary superstars.

They should be aware of the fact that Torrie Wilson survived the business for almost a decade in a time when the women received the least importance on WWE TV. So she deserved every bit of the honour. Check out her reaction after getting the induction news from Jim Ross' podcast, "The Jim Ross Report".

"Yes, I was ! Actually, Mark Carrano called me and I was on a retreat. And I thought he was calling me to invite me to watch the show and he kind of threw me for a little loop there. Yeah, I was definitely surprised."