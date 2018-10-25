Revealed: Incredible salary of WWE’s marquee superstars for Crown Jewel

For now, it looks like WWE is still going all-in with Crown Jewel. They have not halted building storylines for the show nor did they stopped showing advertisements for the event. Rather they are adding more matches into it to make the card stacked. A big reason behind the non-withdrawal of the show is the money. It's freaking insane that a company would think multiple times before canceling any event.

The Dirty Sheets has come up with a report revealing the amount of money that Saudi Arabia sports authority is paying WWE for hosting Crown Jewel. They are spending around $60 million for one singles night and that too for only a single show. The source also hinted the potential break down of expenditure from this amount.

The show hosts will need $40 million to arrange this Saudi Arabia show. The rest of the $20 million is for expenses of the show (which also includes payments for talent). Speaking of this brings us to the marquee attractions of the night who are getting an unthinkable amount of paycheck for wrestling only one single match.

The Undertaker, Brock Lesnar, and Shawn Michaels are these three special superstars. Saudi Arabia has specifically requested to let them appear on the show. Hence, they are not backing down to pay them the following amounts,



- Shawn Michaels: $3 Million

– Brock Lesnar: $3 Million

– The Undertaker: $2 Million

It's incredible to think that they are receiving this huge amount of money. Some of the superstars spend their entire career to earn such an amount of net worth. Furthermore, the show will be on the card on November 2nd unless there are any official obligations. If US government or stakeholders file complaints, then only the Crown Jewel show might go off.

Here's more update regarding the Saudi Arabia show, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"If the show gets canceled, then don’t expect Shawn Michaels & Brock Lesnar to take major pay cuts to compete in their matches as WWE won’t be spending $8 million on 3 stars just so they can provide the fans with what they advertised (unless it’s WrestleMania)".

It's worth to note that Shawn Michaels is coming out of retirement just for this $3 million contract. He will have this amount for wrestling only in one tag team match. Previously, WWE did not offer Michaels this much money that prohibited him from coming back from retirement.