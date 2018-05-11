Is Roman Reigns still considered as ‘The Guy’ in WWE?

This would have solidified his place as the top face of the roster. Being the poster boy of the company, this is what expected of him. Over the years, this has been the norm where the top guy on the roster defeats the biggest heel of the roster to create a legacy.

However, Roman Reigns failed to do that and now a question has emerged if he is no longer considered as the franchise player of the company. There was further speculation regarding this after Greatest Royal Rumble event. On that night in Saudi Arabia, it was seen that the Big Dog won the match, but the referee decided that Brock won the contest.

If the result had gone in Roman Reigns' favour, the title should have been given to him. Even the referee accepted the very fact and apologised to Reigns the next day. There were talks that Vince McMahon might not add Reigns to the title again after the Roman Experiment failed. But, they were all just rumours. Recent reports suggest that the Big Dog still holds the top status in the company.

Brad Sheperd of Bodyslam.net says that The Boss still sees Roman Reigns as the franchise player of the company. Eventhough he has vested interest in Braun Strowman as the behemoth on the roster, there is no way that Strowman can replace the Samoan Superstar.

Check out the updates from the source, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

“People were wondering, 'is Roman Reigns still the guy in the eyes of WWE and Vince McMahon?’ Of course, Vince is very high on Braun and I was told Vince has taken a personal interest in Braun’s success. But as for who 'the guy’ is there’s been no indication internally that it’s no longer Roman Reigns.”

The potential reason behind Brock Lesnar not dropping the title is that he is set to break the record of CM Punk. When this is done, the Big Dog will become the favorite to dethrone the Conqueror. Currently, Roman Reigns is done beating Samoa Joe at Backlash and is going to Money in the Bank to take on Jinder Mahal, most probably.