Is Ronda Rousey coming back to WWE around Summerslam 2020?

There are already talks that big names like Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns will not appear on the show due to the absence of fans, while Ronda Rousey is also an addition to the non-working list of the staff.

WWE is currently working on plans around the biggest party of the summer and it seems there won't be room for the Baddest Woman On The Planet in the event. Despite the likes of Charlotte Flair or Becky Lynch being in hiatus, no efforts have been madeto fill that void with the former UFC Bantamweight Champion.

Ringsidenews.com reports that there are no current plans for Ronda Rousey around SummerSlam 2020. Her name wasn't pitched in any of the backstage creative meetings meaning that her return might not happen the way fans wished. A bigger reason could be their absence from show tapings which won't go back normal until at least September.

It should be noted that Ronda’s contract signed with WWE is intact for three years starting from early January 2018. Thus, she may not be part of the active roster by next year. If WWE doesn’t bring her back, later the year then the situation could turn out a way where we have already seen the last of her in a professional wrestling ring.

Rousey previously informed that she’ll never work full-time in WWE, again. We could only assume that WWE could use her when WrestleMania Goes Hollywood in 2021. (If her contract remains valid) However, there's no surety whether the show of shows could emanate from Los Angeles given that the Government banned mass gatherings for one more year to avoid coronavirus complications.

Rumours have Ronda Rousey could be back around SummerSlam 2020 so that she can work through Royal Rumble or WrestleMania, next year to fulfill her contract demands with the WWE.

The August show is special for her anyway since she won the Raw Women's Championship here by defeating Alexa Bliss, two years ago. The historic reign continued until WrestleMania 35 where she was pinned by Becky Lynch. It was the last time that the UFC Hall of Famer was seen on WWE TV.

During a recent conversation with TMZ, WWE executive vice president of talent relations, Triple H mentioned that they do still have a good relationship with Ronda Rousey who is busy figuring out personal life. Whenever she's ready to make the comeback, WWE would be prepared to welcome her back,

“Of course, we want her. Of course, we do! One of the greatest performers for us ever. I think Ronda’s in a place in her personal life where she’s figuring some things out. But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying.”