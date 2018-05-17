Jeff Hardy injured during WWE Smackdown Live dark match?

Once the main show of Smackdown Live was over, the fans though received a huge championship match. Jeff Hardy appeared to perform in the dark main event of the night. This type of segment is arranged to send the fans home on a happy note at the very end of the show.

The segment was not televised where Jeff Hardy defended his United States Championship against The Miz. These two were previously involved in a one-off title match on Smackdown. This time around, the London fans got a dose of high-flying actions from the younger Hardy.

Jeff Hardy noticeably limping in dark match on #SDLive. Doctor has come from the back to check on him. #WWE #WWELondon — Matthew Shaw (@mattshaw32) May 15, 2018

But, from the get-go of the contest, the US Champion was spotted limping. He was visibly not being able to walk properly throughout the match. As per the social media updates from the fans in attendance, the injury might have occurred while Jeff Hardy was making his entrance.

Later, wrestlingINC.com gave an update on the match which is as follows,

“Jeff Hardy may have suffered a left leg injury in the dark main event after tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live tapings in London, England. Hardy defeated The Miz in that match using the Twist of Fate and the Swanton Bomb. The match went around 8 minutes.”



#sdlive dark match Jeff Hardy vs Miz. Hardy looks like hes hurt himself coming down to the ring. Really hobbling bad. Hopefully not serious. — WWE Sign Quest (@wwesignquest) May 15, 2018

As you can see from the updates that Jeff was able to complete the match being a fighting champion. But, as the match progressed, several sources gave updates that the champion was not doing well. It's definitely not good news for the Smackdown Live brand.

Jeff vs Miz is the dark match pic.twitter.com/TJ0NNa419V — Italo Santana (@BulletClubItal) May 15, 2018

Hardy was given the US title run during the Superstar Shakeup week. He has successfully defended it already, on a few occassions. This made him a strong champion on the show. But, this injury might sideline him for a while. In that case, his caliber as the champion would be downplayed. Hopefully, the injury is not very serious and we hope he returns in-time to wrestle, soon.