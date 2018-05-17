English

Jeff Hardy injured during WWE Smackdown Live dark match?

Jeff Hardy (image courtesy Twitter)
Bengaluru, May 17: WWE fans were upset for not seeing superstars like Jeff Hardy, Randy Orton, Samoa Joe on this week's Smackdown Live. This was a special show from London, England which was way better than Raw. But, had these above mentioned names been involved it could have made the show a big hit.

Once the main show of Smackdown Live was over, the fans though received a huge championship match. Jeff Hardy appeared to perform in the dark main event of the night. This type of segment is arranged to send the fans home on a happy note at the very end of the show.

The segment was not televised where Jeff Hardy defended his United States Championship against The Miz. These two were previously involved in a one-off title match on Smackdown. This time around, the London fans got a dose of high-flying actions from the younger Hardy.

But, from the get-go of the contest, the US Champion was spotted limping. He was visibly not being able to walk properly throughout the match. As per the social media updates from the fans in attendance, the injury might have occurred while Jeff Hardy was making his entrance.

Later, wrestlingINC.com gave an update on the match which is as follows,

“Jeff Hardy may have suffered a left leg injury in the dark main event after tonight's WWE SmackDown and WWE 205 Live tapings in London, England. Hardy defeated The Miz in that match using the Twist of Fate and the Swanton Bomb. The match went around 8 minutes.”

As you can see from the updates that Jeff was able to complete the match being a fighting champion. But, as the match progressed, several sources gave updates that the champion was not doing well. It's definitely not good news for the Smackdown Live brand.

Hardy was given the US title run during the Superstar Shakeup week. He has successfully defended it already, on a few occassions. This made him a strong champion on the show. But, this injury might sideline him for a while. In that case, his caliber as the champion would be downplayed. Hopefully, the injury is not very serious and we hope he returns in-time to wrestle, soon.

