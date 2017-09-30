Jinder Mahal to break records as reigning WWE Champion

Bengaluru, September 30: Jinder Mahal's WWE Championship win has been the most shocking incident of this year and the unthinkable incident happened at the Backlash PPV in the month of May. He was able to defeat one of the most veteran WWE Superstars of all time, Randy Orton to become the 50th prime title holder in the company.

Now, this was a move by the creative that was taken to improve their business in India. Making Jinder the champion increased people's interest in WWE TV in the subcontinent and also got more WWE Network subscribers from the country that kept him as the reigning champion for more than 100 days.

It was literally unthinkable for a guy like Jinder Mahal who left the company in 2014 without any accomplishments. Last year, he returned with an improvised physique and great work ethics that is the sole reason for his recent success.

During the Summerslam PPV, he earned a lot of praise from the New York media and was able to leave Brooklyn with the championship by defeating Nakamura via clean pinfall. The way he is going forward, it is might be evident that makes some new record.

As noted by SportsKeeda.com, the Modern Day Maharaja has already toppled legendary names in the WWE when it comes to longest singles reigns as the WWE Champion by individuals. These include veteran names like Chris Jericho (98 days), Ric Flair (77 days), Edge (76 days) and Mankind (26 days).

The next time Jinder Mahal will defend his title will be at the Hell in a Cell PPV. So, the title run will continue till that night when he will reach the mark of 139 days. In that case, he will overtake some prominent superstars like The Undertaker (133 days), Eddie Guerrero (133 days), Kurt Angle (126 days) and The Rock (119 days).

This is going to be a great accomplishment for a first-time champion like him. It certainly indicates that how much the company keeps faith on him. However, chances are high that the title would be handed on that night considering that Nakamura is going to be the top babyface on the Smackdown roster, going forward.