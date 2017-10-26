Jinder Mahal challenges John Cena for WWE title match at Wrestlemania

Bengaluru, October 26: The reigning WWE Champion, Jinder Mahal visited India a few days ago where he was sent as a representative of WWE to promote the WWE Live event in December. The event is set to take place at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi, India.

As reported earlier, the most prestigious championship in all of sports entertainment will be defended during the upcoming show. On December 8th, Jinder Mahal will defend the title against Kevin Owens. This will be first-time ever that the champ of Indian origin will perform in his homeland.

Right now, Jinder is on a roll and has never looked back since winning the WWE Championship at the Backlash PPV in May. He has had successful title defenses against names like Randy Orton and Shinsuke Nakamura to increase his reign of champion to 150 plus days. This has made him a strong champion by all means.

So, at this time, the Modern-Day Maharaja has not shied away to issue an open challenge to none other than the franchise player of the company. Mahal is looking forward to a Wrestlemania main event against John Cena for the championship.

During a live video session on Twitter, one of the fans asked whether he plans to walk into the biggest event of them all as the reigning WWE champion. He came up with a positive answer alongside an open challenge for the 16-time world champion with the following statement:

"I fully intend on being WWE Champion, come Wrestlemania, and even after Wrestlemania. So, John Cena, this is an official challenge to you."

When John Cena was on the Smackdown roster, he was supposed to challenge Jinder for the title and a rivalry was about to kick-off between the two around Summerslam. However, that did not come to fruition as the Cenation Leader was shifted to Raw.

Going forward, we can definitely expect him to return to Smackdown brand prior to Wrestlemania if needed. In that case, a feud against Jinder Mahal is quite inevitable. This is going to be a much-anticipated rivalry for the Indian fans, as well.