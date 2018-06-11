Jinder Mahal challenges Roman Reigns in a match on WWE Raw

We do know that Roman Reigns and Jinder Mahal is in the middle of a feud. An official announcement was made confirming their first one-on-one match at the Money in the Bank PPV. But now that the recent challenge was accepted by Roman Reigns, the match has been abruptly preponed.

It was quite a strange incident on the social media where the Modern-day Maharaja could not resist to fight the Big Dog at MITB. On the other hand, Roman Reigns is the prime babyface player of the flagship brand. So there's no way that he was going to back down from the challenge.

Hence, WWE.com confirmed the contest,

“Friday on a WWE.com Exclusive, Mahal challenged Reigns to a match for Monday Night Raw, and the former WWE Champion accepted one day later. With animosity between the two Superstars at an all-time high, will there will be anything left of either competitor by the June 17 pay-per-view?”



We want to take you back in 2016 where a similar incident took place. Roman Reigns was about to take on Rusev in Summerslam. But it happened on the go-home episode of WWE Raw for Summerslam. They never wrestled in a match in the actual PPV slot. It was a segment where they brawled.

Big words from a scared man. You want to make a challenge? Get ready for the biggest fight of your career. Just another Monday for me. #Raw #MyYard #B2R https://t.co/eefwkUXvCd — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) June 9, 2018

A similar planning is expected for this match too. The creative team might have planned a similar segment between them at MITB. Or else there could be a problem in the match card itself. There are already ten matches scheduled for the show. So there could not be enough room for this particular match.

Meanwhile, the sudden announcement of this contest on WWE Raw has garnered a lot of attention from the fans. The feud has proven to be a lacklustre one till now. But it has to continue throughout the entire summer. Hence these kinds of interesting planning can add fuels to the rivalry.