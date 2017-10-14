Jinder Mahal revealed his championship opponent for WWE Live, India

New Delhi, Oct 14: It was earlier announced by Triple H that Jinder Mahal will be arriving in India to promote the upcoming WWE Live event in December.

Due to the same reason, he was kept off WWE TV on this week’s episode of Smackdown Live. So, he arrived on Indian soil on Friday (October 13) and have been busy doing media sessions.

On this past Sunday night, he successfully defended his WWE Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Hell in a Cell.

The sole reason behind that was to ensure his arrival with the title around his shoulder during this tour. He was present in the interview sessions with the most prestigious title of the sports entertainment.

If the champion’s words are any indications then he is not likely to drop it anytime, soon. Plus, he will be defending it during the house show conducted at the IGI Stadium in New Delhi on December 8th. During a Facebook session, he confirmed that a WWE title match will take place, for sure.

Quite interestingly, he also revealed that his opponent will be none other than the main-eventer of Hell in a Cell PPV, Kevin Owens. This is going to be a surprising line up considering both the superstars are heel ones on the Smackdown Live brand.

This matchup might be scheduled due to the fact that Jinder Mahal will be treated as the babyface in his home country of India. On the other hand, Kevin Owens is the number one heel superstars in the entire WWE who can bring out the audience heat out, quite easily. So, the match should be a good one.

Plus, this is another hint that the prize-fighter might be involved in the WWE Championship picture at that point. It is expected considering that he is carrying the Smackdown brand ever since arriving on the roster during the Superstar Shakeup process, last April.

For now, Owens will form an ally with Sami Zayn that might culminate a tag team contest at the upcoming PPV, Survivor Series in November.