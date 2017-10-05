Jinder Mahal, Roman Reigns confirmed for WWE Live India event

New Delhi, Oct 5: The official announcement of WWE Live being hosted in the month of December has finally been confirmed. One of the head honchos of the company, Triple H headed to Mumbai, two days ago for the same purpose.

In his presence in India, a combined declaration was made by WWE and Sony Pictures Networks India.

As per the confirmation, WWE Live will return to India in the last month of 2017. Two shows will be hosted on Friday, December 8th and Saturday, December 9th. The Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in our capital city of Delhi will the host of the two shows. Tickets for the event will be made available, soon in the coming weeks.

This is going to be a Raw brand-exclusive event with the entire roster of the flagship show being available for the tour. Major names like Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Finn Balor, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Sasha Banks, Bayley and more will be present for this special WWE Live.

John Cena is not expected to join the roster since he might not be available until the Christmas season. But, the fans should be delighted with the fact that Jinder Mahal will be performing on his native land with the Singh Brothers by his side. Despite being on the Smackdown roster, the reigning WWE Champion was added to the India tour.

As per his comments, he will be honored to perform in his home country of India, "It is an honor to represent the people of India every time I step into the ring, and it will be a true privilege to perform for them live"

Sheetesh Srivastava, Vice President and General Manager, WWE India was much excited to announce the upcoming event and sounded,

“Following overwhelming demand from our massive and passionate fan base in India, we are excited to bring WWE LIVE back to New Delhi for two shows of spectacular, non-stop, family-friendly entertainment. I know our fans cannot wait to fill the Indira Gandhi Stadium and welcome back their favorite WWE Superstars.”

Sony Network offers various WWE shows like Raw, Smackdown, PPVs, Total Divas, Main Event and much more on weekly basis. It will be quite interesting to see whether this particular event gets telecasted or not. We will get more updates on the show in the near future.