Jinder Mahal set for next PPV match against Roman Reigns at WWE MITB

This feud is expected to help keep Roman Reigns away from the championship picture for a while at least. He is the 'uncrowned Universal Champion', according to himself and most of his fans. At the bygone Greatest Royal Rumble PPV event, he was believed to be the actual winner after the referee made a mistake.

But, for some reason, the creative team does not want to hand him the Universal Championship just yet. The authorities continue to build the stacks against him on a weekly basis. Plus, the return of Stephanie McMahon is believed to have made things worse for him. In the meantime, he has found himself booked in a match at Money in the Bank PPV event.



Check out the updates from WWE.com,

“A determined Jinder Mahal will attempt to suppress the seemingly uncontrollable fury of The Big Dog when he goes to war against Roman Reigns at WWE Money in the Bank. With the animosity at a fever pitch, Reigns and Mahal will finally look to settle things one-on-one when they face-off at the WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Sunday, June 17, at 8 ET/5 PT on the award-winning WWE Network!”

Roman Reigns vs. Jinder Mahal is now official for the upcoming WWE Network special on June 17th. The Indian fans would be happy to learn that both their favorites will fight it out in a match. But, the situation is different among the United States fans. They can barely handle this rivalry.

Jinder Mahal is the bonafide heel on the Raw roster and pitting a universal face Roman Reigns against him seems a good plan. But, Roman Reigns is nothing less when it comes to hatred from the fans. Ever since last month, jeers towards him has grown bigger. Unless they come up with great matches, this feud might turn out to be an absolute pain for the fans.

The Modern-day Maharaja should benifit from this feud, however. This will be his first-ever PPV outing in a one-on-one situation after Clash of Champions in 2017. Competing against the poster boy of the company should take him back to the championship picture. But, that would be prohibited if Reigns buries him in the near future by beating the hell out of him.