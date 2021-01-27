John Cena reportedly 'locked' to appear at WWE WrestleMania 37

Former WWE franchise player John Cena is reportedly returning to the ring at WrestleMania 37. There is no confirmation available on if he will be working Night One or Night Two of the show. The capacity of his appearance is unknown as Ringside News just reports that Cena is now a 100% lock for the Show of Shows, this year.

Regarding the former world champion's match at WrestleMania 37, one member of the WWE creative team noted, “I don’t think even Cena knows” about that. There's no update either on how many RAW/SmackDown shows he can attend to build up his program.

John Cena was last seen on WWE TV on Night 2 of WrestleMania 36, where he lost a cinematic Firefly Funhouse match to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt. This was a special bout with minimum physical contact as Cena’s Hollywood stint and related insurance policies don’t allow him to take scary bumps inside the squared circle.

During a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Triple H noted on the Cenation Leader's WrestleMania 37 status in a positive manner,

“I won’t put words in John’s mouth, but I can speak to his passion, and it’s WWE and WrestleMania. Once you do this at a high level, and John does it at the highest, it’s very hard to put down. If there is a way for him to be there, he will be there.”

It has been rumuored that the sixteen-time world champion was locked in for the next three WrestleMania events. He could end up working in all those shows, going by history but WWE doesn’t book him far in advance at all.

WWE recently announced WrestleMania 37 for Saturday, April 10, and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, WrestleMania 38 for April 3, 2022, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and WrestleMania 39 on April 2, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Hollywood, California.

Just after the news of WrestleMania 37 being a two-night event was announced, Wrestlevotes reported that WWE is trying to get some marquee names to use them accordingly on Night 1 & 2. Apparently, they've been working on some 'bigger' ideas and John Cena is a part of those alongside former WCW franchise player Goldberg.

WrestleVotes added that The Rock is unlikely to make an appearance while there's still a possibility that The Undertaker could be present. The Phenome is officially over with his in-ring career as announced at Survivor Series 2020 but he is just one 'con-VINCE-ing call' away from the WWE Chairman to revert that decision.

"Follow up on the Taker part. Majority of that backstage thing he’s done. And rightfully so. However, it only takes one call, from one usually conVINCing man to change all that.”