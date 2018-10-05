John Cena set for three more WWE shows after Super Show Down

John Cena will also return to the WWE after a hiatus of more than six months. He has not been part of the active storyline process on Raw since Wrestlemania 34. Except for the Greatest Royal Rumble show, he has not attended any of the weekly shows or PPV events.

So, Super Show Down will mark the much-anticipated return of Super Cena. He will form a dream team with Bobby Lashley to take on the heel duo of Elias and Kevin Owens. Considering the heavyweight team formed by the babyface superstars, it might be certain that they will pick up the win, quite easily. This, in turn, might help John Cena continue making appearances in some upcoming shows.

A reliable source has come up with an update that John Cena will not only appear at Super Show Down. They say WWE has already booked him for three more dates in the next few weeks. It includes one special episode of WWE's Tuesday Night show and two more PPV shows in the fall of 2018. Check out the details,

"According to The Dirty Sheets, Cena isn’t returning for just one show. Cena is returning for a longer stint and he’ll be working the following shows, as well, (via wwfoldschool.com)

– SmackDown 1000 (October 16)

– WWE Crown Jewel PPV (November 2)

– Survivor Series 2018 PPV (November 18)"

John Cena has been posting pictures of himself on social media indicating that he is fully ready to be back inside that squared circle. He is back in training sessions to keep himself in shape for the upcoming schedule. These pictures also projected him with a 'jacked' body which only means more matches are waiting for him in the near future.

Smackdown is the place where the franchise player debuted in WWE, 15 years ago. Saudi Arabia is paying millions of dollars for one single appearance by the veterans. Plus, Survivor Series is considered to be one of the big-four PPV events of a calendar year. So all of those above-mentioned future appearances seem relevant for the 16-time WWE world champion.